USO Benefit Show total revealed

The Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years presented $3,500 checks to two local veterans’ causes.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years presented a $3,500 check to the VFW Veterans Food Bank this June, half of the total raised at the USO Benefit Show. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The American Legion Post #22 received a $3,500 donation check from the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years following the annual USO Benefit Show. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years hosted another entertaining USO Benefit Show last month, helping to generate much-needed cash for two local veterans’ causes.

But the total amount raised over the course of the two evenings of performance was kept a secret for two weeks, leaving the recipients – the American Legion Post #22 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Veterans Food Bank – eagerly anticipating the reveal.

As of the afternoon of Friday, June 5, the anticipation was building to its peak as members of the Silver Tappers and Golden Years were joined by American Legion and VFW officials for the formal check presentation. Taking place at the VFW post, the presentation included a few words from Silver Tappers and Golden Years founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and delighted gratitude from the benefiting organizations.

“With honor and pride, we are always so proud to always help the veterans,” Hetrick-Irwin told the American Legion as its check was displayed, showing that the organization was receiving $3,500. “And we hope that this will help you!”

“Wow! Thank you very, very much. This will help our veterans so much,” American Legion Post #22 Commander Melinda Mills enthused. “This is well appreciated. And we enjoyed the show very much and are looking forward to the next one.”

Then it was time for the VFW members to gather for the Veterans Food Bank donation, which was another check totaling $3,500.

“What an honor and a privilege it is for us, the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, giving, with our pride, to the veterans,” Hetrick-Irwin remarked as Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025, Mary McRory, bestowed the check.

“Oh my gosh!” Veterans Food Bank representative Jill Fishler, who was nearly at a loss for words, gasped with shock when she saw the amount. “Thank you!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com