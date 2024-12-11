20th Annual Festival of the Season rakes in $15k

Nathan Adelson Hospice Anne Patriche, vice president of quality and education compliance with Nathan Adelson Hospice, discusses the importance of the nonprofit's work at the 20th Annual Festival of the Season.

The diagnosis of a life-limiting or terminal illness brings with it a kaleidoscope of emotions, fears and concerns – and not just for the patient but for their family as well.

This is something the staff at Nathan Adelson Hospice deeply understands, and, as Southern Nevada’s only nonprofit hospice, the organization is dedicated to providing support and care to such patients and their loved ones, regardless of their ability to pay.

For the past 25 years, Nathan Adelson’s local branch has been serving the people of the Pahrump Valley with hospice and palliative care but it’s far from an organization-only effort. Without the generosity of the community it serves, the nonprofit would not be able to have the reach or impact that it does each year.

One of the largest annual fundraising initiatives for Nathan Adelson Hospice’s Pahrump operation is the Festival of the Season, once known as the Festival of Trees, an event that brings supporters together for an evening of holiday cheer. This year, the event marked a big milestone and the 20th Annual Festival of the Season was once again declared a resounding success.

The Festival of the Season took place Friday, Dec. 6 at the Mountain Falls Grill Room. Following a cocktail hour and a delicious three-course dinner, the hallmark feature of the event, the auction, swept attendees into a furor of fast-paced bidding as everyone vied for the many decorative gift baskets and fancifully adorned wreaths that were up for grabs. With ticket sales and auction proceeds accounted for, the 20th Annual Festival of the Season managed to raise $15,000 to help Nathan Adelson Hospice continue its mission of compassionate care right here in the valley.

“Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in hospice care and palliative medicine, is the largest and longest-established hospice in Southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day,” information about the organization details. “Recognized as a national model for superior care, the vision of Nathan Adelson Hospice is that no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain.”

The Pahrump office is located at 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suites A and B. For more information call 775-751-6700 or visit NAH.org

