Bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

A Pahrump bicyclist is dead following a collision with an SUV on Saturday evening.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at E. Kellogg Road between Squaw Valley Road and Quarter Horse Ave., just after 8 p.m.

Initial reports

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the fatal crash occurred near the fire department’s Station Three on Kellogg Road.

“We were dispatched for a report of a person lying on the roadway, possibly from a pedestrian, motor vehicle accident,” Lewis said. “Crews responded and confirmed to what appeared to be a motor vehicle accident with a person riding an e-bike. The rider sustained injuries incompatible with life, and was pronounced dead on the scene. Fire crews further assisted deputies with support for the investigation.”

NCSO: Cyclist blows through intersection

In regard to the initial investigation, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that the driver of the SUV was traveling eastbound on Kellogg, while the bicyclist was heading northbound on Squaw Valley when the collision occurred.

McGill noted that the bicyclist failed to stop at the stop sign as he approached the intersection.

“The driver of the vehicle swerved, trying to avoid the bicycle, but was unsuccessful,” he said.

Driver flees the scene, calls sheriff’s office

Though the driver initially fled the scene, McGill noted that roughly an hour after the collision, while investigators were still at the intersection, the man called the sheriff’s office to inform dispatchers that he was the driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist.

“The driver said that he left the scene because he wanted to get his wife and kids home,” according to McGill. “He had his wife and kids in the car with him at the time.”

No signs of impairment

Additionally, the sheriff said there was no indication of drugs or alcohol playing a factor in the crash.

Despite owning up to his alleged role in the fatal crash, McGill noted that the driver was still arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for charges including allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident.

“It does say something that he owned up to it by admitting that he was driving the vehicle,” McGill noted. “If he had stayed at the scene and checked on the individual, there was always a possibility the individual may have lived because he received medical treatment more quickly. Regardless, you’re required to stay at the scene of a crash.”

