Lombardo appoints Goicoechea to the NV System of Higher Education Board of Regents

Goicoechea also served as a Eureka County Commissioner for the better part of 16 years.

20th Annual Festival of the Season rakes in $15k

One person transported to trauma following structure fire

Governor Joe Lombardo has announced his appointment of Senator Pete Goicoechea to the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, District 8, according to a news release.

The previously vacant District 8 seat includes areas in Nye, Clark, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Lincoln, and White Pine counties.

Goicoechea has served in the Nevada Senate since 2012.

Prior to his election to the Senate, Goicoechea served in the Nevada Assembly for roughly a decade.

During his time in the Nevada Assembly, Goicoechea served as minority floor leader from 2011-2012 and minority whip from 2007-2010.

“I’m pleased to announce my appointment of Senator Pete Goicoechea to the Board of Regents,” Governor Lombardo said. “Senator Goicoechea’s lifetime of public service is unparalleled. With his decades of leadership in representing Nevada’s rural communities, Senator Goicoechea will provide invaluable insight and perspective for our higher education system.”

As a rancher by profession, Goicoechea also served as a Eureka County Commissioner for the better part of 16 years.

According to his bio, Goicoechea owned a ranch since 1970 and also worked many years for the Eureka County road department.

Additionally, he has also served as a member of the Nevada State Land Use Planning Advisory Council, the Nevada Grazing Board and the director of the Nevada Water Resource Association.

Goicoechea is also affiliated with the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department, E Clampus Vitus, the Humboldt River Authority, and the Nevada Rural Health Center.