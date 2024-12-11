40°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

One person transported to trauma following structure fire

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services As crews arrived on location, they found a one-story, s ...
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services As crews arrived on location, they found a one-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing through the roof of an attached two-car garage and across the rear of the house.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers is a tap-dancing troupe for ladies ...
A jingle-bell rocking time!
Pahrump News Local emergency crews responded to a fatal hit and run incident on early Saturday ...
Bicyclist killed in vehicle collision
Nathan Adelson Hospice The 20th Annual Festival of the Season took place Dec. 6 inside the Moun ...
20th Annual Festival of the Season rakes in $15k
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times December has been an exciting month for Pahrump Valley Roaste ...
Caffe Chilly now serving up Pahrump Valley Roasters coffee
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 11, 2024 - 4:44 am
 
Updated December 11, 2024 - 6:36 am

One person was transported to UMC Trauma following a structure fire on Friday, November 29, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The fire, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred along the 2400 block of South Mallard Street.

“The initial report stated that there was a burn victim and people trapped within the house,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It was also reported to be a working fire with heavy fire conditions, throughout the structure.”

As crews arrived on location, they found a one-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing through the roof of an attached two-car garage and across the rear of the house.

“The scene size-up was conducted, and we found that there was no entrapment, however, there was a person who sustained significant burn injuries.”

Lewis went on to say that medics were assigned and transported the patient to Mercy Air Base 21, where the patient was subsequently flown to trauma.

Meanwhile, fire crews commenced what’s known as an “offensive interior attack” to make certain that all occupants were out of the structure.

“At one point there was a firefighter who sustained minor burn injuries, and a deputy who was assessed on scene for possible smoke inhalation,” Lewis noted. “The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature, as the investigation is focused on an attached two-car garage as the area of origin.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers is a tap-dancing troupe for ladies ...
A jingle-bell rocking time!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show sees a sold-out crowd.

pvt default image
First case of Avian flu detected in Nye County
Staff report

The affected premises has been quarantined and will undergo mandatory testing at regular intervals until the herd is confirmed to be virus-free.