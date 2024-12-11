One person transported to trauma following structure fire

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services As crews arrived on location, they found a one-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing through the roof of an attached two-car garage and across the rear of the house.

One person was transported to UMC Trauma following a structure fire on Friday, November 29, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The fire, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred along the 2400 block of South Mallard Street.

“The initial report stated that there was a burn victim and people trapped within the house,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It was also reported to be a working fire with heavy fire conditions, throughout the structure.”

As crews arrived on location, they found a one-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing through the roof of an attached two-car garage and across the rear of the house.

“The scene size-up was conducted, and we found that there was no entrapment, however, there was a person who sustained significant burn injuries.”

Lewis went on to say that medics were assigned and transported the patient to Mercy Air Base 21, where the patient was subsequently flown to trauma.

Meanwhile, fire crews commenced what’s known as an “offensive interior attack” to make certain that all occupants were out of the structure.

“At one point there was a firefighter who sustained minor burn injuries, and a deputy who was assessed on scene for possible smoke inhalation,” Lewis noted. “The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature, as the investigation is focused on an attached two-car garage as the area of origin.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.