First case of Avian flu detected in Nye County

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) announced evidence in the first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) in dairy cattle in Nye County, but have not released details regarding the name or location of the farm where it was found. According to a news release from the NDA, the affected premises has been quarantined and will undergo mandatory testing at regular intervals until the herd is confirmed to be virus-free.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) maintains that the risk to humans remains low and the NDA is working with state and county health officials to protect human health and safety. Personal Protective Equipment is available through the NDA and can be requested by calling 775-353-3709.

“Ensuring the safety of the industry is our utmost priority,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea. “Early action is critical to prevent the spread of animal disease. We have notified industry members and encourage increased animal and worker safety precautions.”

Dairy and meat products remain safe for consumption. Additionally, the USDA has determined that pasteurized milk will not transmit the virus to humans. Raw milk is illegal in Nevada.

“As always, we recommend following food safety guidelines, only eating or drinking pasteurized milk and cheeses, and cooking meat to the appropriate minimum internal temperatures,” Goicoechea said.

H5N1 has been detected in 16 U.S. states with detections in dairy cattle first reported in Texas in March 2024.

Livestock owners are encouraged to practice good biosecurity and monitor animals for signs of illness. H5N1 presents mild symptoms in cows, including reduced milk production, decreased feed consumption or coughing or sneezing. If an animal shows any signs of illness, contact your local veterinarian.

Livestock workers should also monitor for symptoms, which may be mild, including fever, eye redness or irritation, or respiratory symptoms. Individuals showing signs of illness should seek medical attention.

“The NDA thanks our partners from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Nye County Health Officer, Dr. Daniel Griffith, for their support and coordination.” said Goicoechea. “This is a huge team effort, and we are thankful to have strong partners across Nevada.”

On Tuesday, wildlife biologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services and the NDA announced they will begin removing non-native European starling populations around several dairies in Churchill, Lyon and Nye counties, calling the birds “a nuisance population that spread disease and contaminate food and water sources for livestock, putting animals at risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), salmonella and E. Coli infections.” They say the removal of these starling populations is critical to mitigating the spread of disease.

In the event that the public finds dead or dying birds during the removal, Wildlife Services recommends handling the birds with single-use gloves and disposing of them in the trash. The dead birds do not need to be reported. Residents unable to dispose of the starlings may call the USDA at (775) 851-4848 and provide the location of the birds by address.

More information is available at agri.nv.gov/wildlife.