Fabulous fare and festive fun at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The nonprofit Pahrump Holiday Task Force put on one of the group’s annual celebrations of the season.
As Thanksgiving morning dawned, the members of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force braced themselves for a very busy day on behalf of the entire community.
Gathering at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, this nonprofit and several dozen generous-minded volunteers worked collaboratively to put on one of the group’s annual celebrations of the season, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Kicking off at 11 a.m., the Community Thanksgiving Dinner featured a buffet-style meal complete with freshly roasted turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes and gravy, steaming hot vegetables, rolls and of course, some tangy cranberries to dress up the turkey.
Anyone and everyone, regardless of age, background, residency or financial status, was offered the chance to enjoy this free turkey-day dinner while immersed in a festive atmosphere filled with the spirit of gratitude. As is always the case, hundreds of families took advantage of the opportunity to revel in a Thanksgiving feast without having to cook or clean a thing themselves and it was obvious from the sounds of satisfaction and the many smiles that the event was well-received.
Aside from the feast itself, Community Thanksgiving Dinner attendees were kept entertained by the talents of local Elvis impersonator Johnny V, whose renditions of a variety of tunes had volunteers and diners alike singing along and dancing in the aisles.
Now the turkey-day holiday may be a thing of the past but the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is not slowing down as the year comes to a conclusion. There is still Christmas to prepare for and the nonprofit’s annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner. This undertaking, just as the Thanksgiving event, requires plenty of manpower to make it happen and anyone willing to lend a hand is encouraged to contact the task force. Donations, both financial and in the form of items for the dinner, are also greatly appreciated.
For more information, to donate or volunteer, contact PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com