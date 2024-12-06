45°F
Fabulous fare and festive fun at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 28, with hundreds of area residents heading out to enjoy the free holiday meal amid a festive, friendly atmosphere.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The buffet line at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner saw a steady stream of hungry diners eager to chow down on turkey and the trimmings.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker, right, was one of the many volunteers who offered her efforts on turkey day to help with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC Activities Center was packed with holiday meal-goers during the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's annual Thanksgiving gathering.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Taking on the task of kitchen duty at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner were several volunteers, including Pahrump Holiday Task Force member Michelle Caird, right, and PDOP President David Boruchowitz, left.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The musical entertainment provided at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner had volunteers and attendees dancing in the aisles.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Tasty plates piled with Thanksgiving goodness were delivered directly to the tables dedicated to veterans at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Community Thanksgiving Dinner volunteer and her two youngsters pause for a quick photo during the large-scale annual event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Local Elvis impersonator Johnny V, center, had people up on their feet and dancing to the beat as they enjoyed the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 6, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

As Thanksgiving morning dawned, the members of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force braced themselves for a very busy day on behalf of the entire community.

Gathering at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, this nonprofit and several dozen generous-minded volunteers worked collaboratively to put on one of the group’s annual celebrations of the season, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Kicking off at 11 a.m., the Community Thanksgiving Dinner featured a buffet-style meal complete with freshly roasted turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes and gravy, steaming hot vegetables, rolls and of course, some tangy cranberries to dress up the turkey.

Anyone and everyone, regardless of age, background, residency or financial status, was offered the chance to enjoy this free turkey-day dinner while immersed in a festive atmosphere filled with the spirit of gratitude. As is always the case, hundreds of families took advantage of the opportunity to revel in a Thanksgiving feast without having to cook or clean a thing themselves and it was obvious from the sounds of satisfaction and the many smiles that the event was well-received.

Aside from the feast itself, Community Thanksgiving Dinner attendees were kept entertained by the talents of local Elvis impersonator Johnny V, whose renditions of a variety of tunes had volunteers and diners alike singing along and dancing in the aisles.

Now the turkey-day holiday may be a thing of the past but the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is not slowing down as the year comes to a conclusion. There is still Christmas to prepare for and the nonprofit’s annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner. This undertaking, just as the Thanksgiving event, requires plenty of manpower to make it happen and anyone willing to lend a hand is encouraged to contact the task force. Donations, both financial and in the form of items for the dinner, are also greatly appreciated.

For more information, to donate or volunteer, contact PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

