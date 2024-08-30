GALLERY: These therapy dogs aim to help kids improve their literacy skills

76°F
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Program creator Dee Mounts reads to her therapy dog Diesel Dude, left, and Buddy, another therapy dog at the Pahrump Community Library.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids can meet Diesel Dude a therapy dog, at the Pahrump Community Library's new reading program that begins on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids can meet Buddy, a therapy dog, at the Pahrump Community Library's new reading program that begins on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sandy Clampit plans to bring her therapy dog Buddy to the Pahrump Community Library for its new children's reading program that will be held on Wednesdays.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Program creator Dee Mounts reads to her therapy dog Diesel Dude, left, and Buddy, another therapy dog at the Pahrump Community Library.
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2024 - 4:00 am
 

The Pahrump Community Library is hosting a new program called “Tales with Pebbles” for children in kindergarten through sixth grades beginning Wednesdays on Sept. 4.

Kids can read books and pet therapy dogs on site at the library.

Dee Mounts, a trustee on the library board, who has spent almost two years developing the program says it can help children improve their literacy skills — especially those kids who might face challenges to learning.

“Those kids are usually the ones that can’t read aloud. They’re too nervous, autistic, [or have] reading comprehension [problems],” she said. “So we bring in the dogs and they get to pet whatever dog and read the books to them.”

The dogs help provide a safe space for children to practice their reading skills.

“The kids don’t feel like they’re being judged,” she said.

Space for the program is limited, and Mounts expects there will be three certified therapy dogs at the first event, including her own, Diesel Dude.

Sign up ahead of the event by calling the library at 775-727-5930 for more information.

An introduction to the program will be held at the library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

