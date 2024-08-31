98°F
Entertainment

Plan your Labor Day weekend: What’s going on around Pahrump Valley

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Lakeside Casino and RV Park.
August 31, 2024 - 4:38 am
 

This Labor Day Weekend puts a final wrap on your Summer 2024.

Head over to the Lakeside RV Park Amphitheater on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. for their 2024 Labor Day Weekend Bash. The evening of fun features live music from Joey Vitale, who plays country/Americana with covers of Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, and the Zac Brown Band, just to name a few. Admission is free; bring a cooler and some lawn chairs if you wish. There will be plenty of room to dance on the main floor, as the sun sinks low over the horizon and the stars light up the night next to the tranquil lake.

Have a blast this holiday weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Steak menu at the VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

Still Drunk at Sunrise performs country with some Stone Temple Pilots, Tommy Tutone, and Tom Petty thrown in for balance at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by Rodeo DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza to 5 a.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

Pig Roast at Mountain Springs Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

The Desert Shadows Band performs Classic Rock and your favorites from the 60’s and 70’s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

Giant Jenga Tournament at VFW Post #10054 starts at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Still Drunk at Sunrise performs pure country with some popular rock thrown in for balance at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by Rodeo DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza to 5 a.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Group bicycle ride beginning at 7 a.m. Starting point is Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. Helmets and hydration are strongly suggested. No rider will be left behind. 450 E. Simkins Rd. Call Wesley Jacobson at 562-212-4053 for custom rides of any length. Leave a message.

Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Listen to the Armouraires Quartet singing gospel music and sharing their testimonies at Heritage Bible Church beginning at 5 p.m. 3061 E. Heritage Dr. 775-727-7220.

Lakeside Casino Annual Labor Day Weekend Bash in the outdoor amphitheater begins at 6 p.m. and continues through 9 p.m. This event is free of charge, with Joey Vitale and his band performing classic rock, country, and popular hits. 5870 Homestead Rd. Call 888-558-5253 for more details.

Line dance lessons at the Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Karaoke afterward from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Taco Tuesday at VFW Post 10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796. Public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players, and answer general knowledge questions. 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Karaoke Duet competition at Rhinestone’s Country Bar every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to midnight. First place at the end of this 8-week sing-off wins $500. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Group bicycle ride beginning at 7 a.m. Starting point is Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. Helmets and hydration are strongly suggested. No rider will be left behind. 450 E Simkins Rd. Call Wesley Jacobson at 562-212-4053 for custom rides of any length. Leave a message.

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Rhinestones country western dance instruction from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by line dancing at 8, and karaoke mixed in with the dancing at 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Register early for the “Show Off Your Ride 2024” car and bike show Sept. 7 at Lakeview Golf Course. Each attendee that Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. is entered into a drawing to win a golf foursome (cart excluded). Call Joe for details and to register at 775-209-5818.

A Kids Workshop is scheduled at Home Depot Saturday, Sept. 7 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a field goal game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

Purchase carnival and rodeo tickets for the 59th Pahrump Fall Festival Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park. Advance tickets are available at the Pahrump Tourism Office, Valley Electric, and Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack.

Register your fine ride now for the 2024 Roses Show & Shine show at the Fall Festival Sept. 21st. Details and registration may be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Military service often comes with sacrifice and National Purple Heart Day is intended to honor those who have suffered wounds or made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in defense of America.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2nd Annual Helen Keller Days took place with members of the Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind coming together with community supporters for an afternoon of fun and excitement, all in the name of fundraising.

Staff Report

Nye County is known for its many fireworks stores that typically peak around the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re looking to stock up on fireworks check out these local retailers:

  • Alamo Fireworks Megastore, 5360 US-95, Amargosa Valley
  • Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372
  • Blackjack Fireworks, 1181 S. Highway 160
  • Phantom Fireworks of Pahrump, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501
  • Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 S. Highway 160
  • Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave.
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several members of the community met at the Black Cow’s open-mic session on Wednesday evening, followed by a candlelight vigil at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue in the Petrack Park parking lot. Hymns and songs of freedom were sung by the group to mark Juneteenth in Pahrump for the fourth year since President Joe Biden signed the nation’s newest holiday into law in 2021.

By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 40 friends and family celebrated Emil Janssen’s 95th birthday on Saturday, June 8 at the Pahrump Senior Center. The co-founder of Pahrump Family Mortuary will serve as grand marshal for this year’s Fourth of July parade in Pahrump, and says the secret to his longevity is simple.

By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The time of hunting and fishing conventions has come to an end and the hunting guides-outfitters have returned home to prepare for another season. I’m left with my head full of new stories and my sides still aching from laughing at the crazy tales and humorous, if sometimes dangerous, adventures we’ve shared at vendor booths, in the hallways, hotel rooms and yes, while sipping a beverage in the local “watering holes.”