Plan your Labor Day weekend: What’s going on around Pahrump Valley

This one goes out to all the workers.

This Labor Day Weekend puts a final wrap on your Summer 2024.

Head over to the Lakeside RV Park Amphitheater on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. for their 2024 Labor Day Weekend Bash. The evening of fun features live music from Joey Vitale, who plays country/Americana with covers of Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, and the Zac Brown Band, just to name a few. Admission is free; bring a cooler and some lawn chairs if you wish. There will be plenty of room to dance on the main floor, as the sun sinks low over the horizon and the stars light up the night next to the tranquil lake.

Have a blast this holiday weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

■ Steak menu at the VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs country with some Stone Temple Pilots, Tommy Tutone, and Tom Petty thrown in for balance at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by Rodeo DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza to 5 a.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Springs Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ The Desert Shadows Band performs Classic Rock and your favorites from the 60’s and 70’s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Giant Jenga Tournament at VFW Post #10054 starts at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs pure country with some popular rock thrown in for balance at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by Rodeo DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza to 5 a.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

■ Group bicycle ride beginning at 7 a.m. Starting point is Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. Helmets and hydration are strongly suggested. No rider will be left behind. 450 E. Simkins Rd. Call Wesley Jacobson at 562-212-4053 for custom rides of any length. Leave a message.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Listen to the Armouraires Quartet singing gospel music and sharing their testimonies at Heritage Bible Church beginning at 5 p.m. 3061 E. Heritage Dr. 775-727-7220.

■ Lakeside Casino Annual Labor Day Weekend Bash in the outdoor amphitheater begins at 6 p.m. and continues through 9 p.m. This event is free of charge, with Joey Vitale and his band performing classic rock, country, and popular hits. 5870 Homestead Rd. Call 888-558-5253 for more details.

■ Line dance lessons at the Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Karaoke afterward from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post 10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796. Public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players, and answer general knowledge questions. 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Karaoke Duet competition at Rhinestone’s Country Bar every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to midnight. First place at the end of this 8-week sing-off wins $500. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

■ Group bicycle ride beginning at 7 a.m. Starting point is Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. Helmets and hydration are strongly suggested. No rider will be left behind. 450 E Simkins Rd. Call Wesley Jacobson at 562-212-4053 for custom rides of any length. Leave a message.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rhinestones country western dance instruction from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by line dancing at 8, and karaoke mixed in with the dancing at 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Register early for the “Show Off Your Ride 2024” car and bike show Sept. 7 at Lakeview Golf Course. Each attendee that Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. is entered into a drawing to win a golf foursome (cart excluded). Call Joe for details and to register at 775-209-5818.

A Kids Workshop is scheduled at Home Depot Saturday, Sept. 7 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a field goal game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

Purchase carnival and rodeo tickets for the 59th Pahrump Fall Festival Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park. Advance tickets are available at the Pahrump Tourism Office, Valley Electric, and Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack.

Register your fine ride now for the 2024 Roses Show & Shine show at the Fall Festival Sept. 21st. Details and registration may be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com