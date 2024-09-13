First ever mother-daughter duo a popular act at Pahrump’s infamous Chicken Ranch

Legal brothels have operated for decades in Nye County, but one is now believed to be the first to offer a mother-daughter team on its roster.

Chicken Ranch At left Rylie Grey, 25, and mom Lorialie, 44, are the first known mother-daughter sex workers to offer services under the same brothel’s roof. Chicken Ranch execs say their family act is popular with guests.

Rylie Grey, 25, along with her mother Lorialie, 44, are both sex workers at Pahrump’s Chicken Ranch Brothel located at 10511 Homestead Road.

The North Carolina natives are the first known mother-daughter sex workers to provide services at the same southern Nevada bordello, according to Chief Operating Officer Will Paccione, who spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times about keeping it “all in the family.”

Both mother and daughter are independent contractors at the brothel, Paccione said.

“Rylie has been here for a few years and she is very successful,” he said. “Her mother was looking for work, so Rylie asked her if she would be interested. To make a long story short, Lorialie ended up liking it. We basically run a business for them to operate their business — and they do get many requests.”

Ins and outs of the brothel business

Regarding the variety of clientele the brothel attracts, Paccione said some people would be surprised.

“We have dads who know that their sons are virgins, and they want to bring them in,” he noted. “You’d be surprised because I think the oldest I’ve heard of is like a 48-year-old virgin. Maybe the dad wants to spend time with Lorialie and the son will spend time with Rylie, so it works out very well.”

Rylie told the New York Post earlier this year that she’s “been in the business long enough to where she can make it less awkward for she and her mother to be naked in the same room.”

Lorialie, echoed that dynamic.

“I feel like we could do nude massages together,” she said. “I don’t know that I can watch my daughter with somebody. I think I would need to leave the room at that point.”

Paccione said that even single and married women seek services from sex workers at Pahrump’s Chicken Ranch.

“The girls definitely get requests from other women — not all of the time — but it definitely happens,” he said. “On each of the girl’s profiles, there is a specialty category for couples and single women, which are very popular. Couples who want to spice up their marriages are even more popular. We’re switching to all king-sized beds because couples are very popular lately.”

Paccione said that many of the women have various backgrounds and careers.

“We have girls going to real estate school, nursing school and doing all different types of things,” he said.

Maintaining business standards

Paccione also made certain to note that there are strict rules and guidelines that both the workers and clients must adhere to.

“We don’t allow any drugs in the house but now that weed is legal, they have to smoke it outside the house,” he said. “The gentlemen must wear condoms because it’s the law. The girls get tested every week too.”

The Chicken Ranch also caters to clients who are disabled.

“We have a lot of military guys who bring in their disabled buddies and we also have a lot of parents bringing in their adult autistic sons which is very, very common,” Paccione said. “These girls are like therapists.”

