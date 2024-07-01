Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks

Nye County is known for its many fireworks stores that typically peak around the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re looking to stock up on fireworks check out these local retailers:

Alamo Fireworks Megastore, 5360 US-95, Amargosa Valley

Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372

Blackjack Fireworks, 1181 S. Highway 160

Phantom Fireworks of Pahrump, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501

Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 S. Highway 160

Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave.

In Nye County, consumer fireworks cannot be lit between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., with an exemption for the night of July 4.

Pahrump offers a fireworks launch area at 3771 Fox Ave. near the corner of Gamebird Road where pyrotechnics can be ignited after securing the proper permit from any local store for a small fee.

“You need to be abreast on what’s your local regulation is as far as having fireworks,” says Maurice Law from Outlaw Pyrotechnics, a fireworks store in Pahrump.

That’s because fines for violating fireworks laws start at $100 in Nye County and transporting them elsewhere where they’re not legal can cost even more.

Last week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confiscated several illegal fireworks. In 2023, they confiscated over 2,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

“Most likely, the illegal fireworks are being bought from outside the Las Vegas Valley, from locations in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Moapa,” says Thomas Touchstone, a deputy fire chief in Clark County.

But firework stores in Pahrump say they’re not responsible for the fireworks after they leave their doors.

“Once these fireworks leave our doors we are not responsible for them… So, whatever the customer has to do with them, that is on them,” said an employee at a Pahrump fireworks store on Tuesday who did not want to be named.

Annie Vong of the Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.