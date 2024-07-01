85°F
Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battled a fire on Comanche Drive on the s ...
Officials: Fire on Comanche Drive likely started in a/c unit
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans
Staff Report
July 1, 2024 - 12:26 pm
 

Nye County is known for its many fireworks stores that typically peak around the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re looking to stock up on fireworks check out these local retailers:

  • Alamo Fireworks Megastore, 5360 US-95, Amargosa Valley
  • Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372
  • Blackjack Fireworks, 1181 S. Highway 160
  • Phantom Fireworks of Pahrump, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501
  • Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 S. Highway 160
  • Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave.

In Nye County, consumer fireworks cannot be lit between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., with an exemption for the night of July 4.

Pahrump offers a fireworks launch area at 3771 Fox Ave. near the corner of Gamebird Road where pyrotechnics can be ignited after securing the proper permit from any local store for a small fee.

“You need to be abreast on what’s your local regulation is as far as having fireworks,” says Maurice Law from Outlaw Pyrotechnics, a fireworks store in Pahrump.

That’s because fines for violating fireworks laws start at $100 in Nye County and transporting them elsewhere where they’re not legal can cost even more.

Last week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confiscated several illegal fireworks. In 2023, they confiscated over 2,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

“Most likely, the illegal fireworks are being bought from outside the Las Vegas Valley, from locations in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Moapa,” says Thomas Touchstone, a deputy fire chief in Clark County.

But firework stores in Pahrump say they’re not responsible for the fireworks after they leave their doors.

“Once these fireworks leave our doors we are not responsible for them… So, whatever the customer has to do with them, that is on them,” said an employee at a Pahrump fireworks store on Tuesday who did not want to be named.

Annie Vong of the Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road has been bare since 2019 when the infamous white castle-style building that once housed the Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club was finally torn down. Now, five years later, the first steps are being taken toward redevelopment of the property.

Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A family member of the woman who was stabbed to death at Petrack Park in Pahrump on June 19 says she was well acquainted with several homeless individuals who frequented there and often helped them with resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When word of the proposal to establish a medical waste disposal operation in the heart of town reached Pahrump residents’ ears, it sparked a flash of public opposition and demands that the Nye County Commission step in to address the issue.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout ...
Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There will be no excuse for boredom in Pahrump this coming holiday, with a variety of Independence Day activities scheduled that the whole family is sure to enjoy. From a patriotic procession that morning and family festival in the afternoon to a fantastic fireworks display that night, Fourth of July will be a fun-filled celebration of America’s birthday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrated 30 years as a guild t ...
These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Debbie Forrest was crowned as the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Year ...
GALLERY: Meet your new Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Six sensational ladies competing in the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant took to the stage for an evening of poise, elegance and entertainment, all culminating in the crowning of the newest Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Debbie Forrest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows volunteers workin ...
Fixing Pahrump Valley fences could protect the herds — here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has embarked on a mission to fix a six-mile stretch of wildlife fencing in an effort to protect the area’s free-roaming wild horse and burro herds and the next round of repair will take place this weekend, with the entire community invited to lend a hand.