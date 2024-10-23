Over the Hump Home Show see largest turnout yet

Learn all about the abundance of products and services that can be found in the Pahrump Valley.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Daniel Grevich, owner and publisher of Over the Hump Saver, spent the Home Show running the microphone and announcing the raffle winners picked every quarter of an hour.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Even before the Over the Hump Home Show opened its doors, a line was forming outside the venue as residents eagerly awaited entrance.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Over the Hump Home Show took place this October, with hundreds of residents checking out dozens of local businesses and their offerings.

The Over the Hump Home Show took place this past Saturday and it was a very busy four hours for the participating vendors as hundreds of people headed out to learn all about the abundance of products and services that can be found right here in the Pahrump Valley.

Kicking off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, the Home Show took place at the Saddle West, where somewhere around three dozen area businesses packed into the showroom. Before the doors opened, vendors were setting up tables and booths, product displays and brochures in readiness for a large crowd.

As the event neared its start, a long line of interested attendees was already forming outside the showroom. Throughout the four-hour event, Over the Hump Home Show organizer Daniel Grevich estimated attendance at between 475 and 500 individuals, each representing a potential new customer or client for those working the Home Show.

Ready to tie the knot? A licensed wedding officiant was on site to discuss just that. Looking to get your carpets cleaned? The Home Show featured professionals experienced in this service, too. Or how about some property to invest in, or a new spa or windows for your home? This and more were all on exhibit during the Home Show, giving residents the chance to get to know a wide array of local entrepreneurs and their staff.

“Everything went very well,” Grevich, who owns and publishes the Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guide, told the Pahrump Valley Times once all of the excitement came to a close. “This was our biggest turnout so far!

“We feel the Over the Hump Saver, Real Estate Guide and Bee has a very important duty to inform the public about all the various businesses of Pahrump,” Grevich continued. “Our town has businesses scattered all across our large valley. We help to put everyone, large and small, on the map. I have 35-plus years of experience and I’m dedicated to helping our advertisers succeed. This event, free to the public, is an effort to show our sincere dedication to our community.”

Aside from connecting businesses and buyers, the Home Show had an added element of fun in the form of raffles, which continued every 15 minutes and featured a variety of highly desired prizes. “We gave away thousands of dollars in raffle prizes, from a 42-inch television, a sewing machine, solid silver coins, gift baskets and much more,” Grevich detailed. “And even more exciting, Saddle West presented Southern Nye County Search and Rescue with a donation of $1,000!”

Grevich offered his deep appreciation to the townspeople who turned out for the 2024 Home Show and all those who have supported Over the Hump for over 25 years.

“I’d also like to thank our faithful advertisers, without whom we would not exist. And finally, I’d like to thank Gregg Schatzman, the general manager of Saddle West, for supporting us, supporting the small businesses of Pahrump and providing us with such a wonderful venue over the years, as well as the Pahrump Valley Times for assisting us on spreading the word,” Grevich concluded.

