75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take place next weekend, with four days of family-friendly fun.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times At a previous event, Pumpkin Days attendees romp in a pit fi ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times At a previous event, Pumpkin Days attendees romp in a pit filled with dried corn, dumping the yellow kernels over each other's head, tossing them into the air and shouting with laughter.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The petting zoo at Pumpkin Days will be a major attraction f ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The petting zoo at Pumpkin Days will be a major attraction for the crowd at this year's Pumpkin Days.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Every year, the Pumpkin Days Pumpkin Patch is busy with atte ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Every year, the Pumpkin Days Pumpkin Patch is busy with attendees searching for just the right pumpkin.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times PDOP President David Boruchowitz and a Pumpkin Days attendee ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times PDOP President David Boruchowitz and a Pumpkin Days attendee pause for a photo at last year's event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Mechanical bull rides will be just one activity for both youn ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Mechanical bull rides will be just one activity for both youngsters and adults to enjoy at Pumpkin Days.
More Stories
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2024 - 6:58 am
 

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival in celebration of fall and the Halloween season. And for the very first time, the event is being expanded to four days, giving residents and visitors plenty of opportunity to get in on all of the fun.

“For the first time in 15 years, there are some days off of school that correspond with the weekend of Pumpkin Days,” PDOP President David Boruchowitz announced for the Nye County Commission and public, while appearing to secure a festival permit to allow for the additional day. “So both for fundraising efforts and to provide a service to those children who will not be in school, our request is to simply extend that original permit so we can start on Thursday (Oct. 24),” Boruchowitz explained.

“I just want to thank you for doing what you do on this,” commissioner Ron Boskovich remarked as the permit met with easy approval. “You help a lot of people and you’ve been doing it a long time. I think that’s cool.”

Pumpkin Days acts as a primary fundraiser for PDOP, a multi-faced support group focused on providing support and resources to families of children with disabilities.

“We are so excited for this year’s PDOP Pumpkin Days and plan for it to be extra special this year,” the organization’s website details. “A fall event for the entire family that you will wish you didn’t miss.”

Ian Deutch Memorial Park will be taken over by all sorts of activities, including the traditional hay maze, hay pyramid, straw jump and petting zoo, along with the fire truck playhouse, corn jump, PDOP train and face painting. With Halloween right around the corner, the spooky Haunted House will offer patrons some chills and thrills while parents will undoubtedly want to take advantage of the fall photo ops.

Of course, Pumpkin Days would not be complete without its flagship feature, the Pumpkin Patch, where attendees will be able to pick out their perfect gourd for the holidays, with many sizes, colors and price ranges available.

Youngsters will want to make sure they have their Halloween outfits at the ready, too, so they can strut their stuff in the Costume Parade, set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

For the fifth year running, the Pasta Eating Contest will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. “It’s going to get messy!” PDOP promises, noting that prizes of up to $200 are up for grabs. The entry fee is $10 per contender who registers prior to Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. and $20 for time-of registration, if space is available.

There will also be an exciting inaugural competition included, the first annual Mechanical Bull Riding Contest, which will take place Thursday through Sunday. Entry is $10 per person, with cash prizes of up to $100. Attendees can also take a ride on the bull just for fun.

Pumpkin Days attendees cannot forget about the Monster Dash, either, slated for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. “Monster Dash is an awesome time every year,” PDOP raves of the 5k run and 1-mile family fun walk. Advanced registration is $10 for students, $20 for individuals, $35 for couples or $70 for families. Same-day registration is $5 more per category. All Monster Dash participants receive free entry to Pumpkin Days as well.

Pumpkin Days kicks off Thursday, Oct. 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, with hours of 3 to 9 p.m. Both Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours for Sunday, Oct. 27 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $7 per person or $10 for a two-day wristband or $15 for a three-day wristband.

For more information or to register for any activities in advance visit PDOP.info

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a roll call the Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline met virtually to render a decision to suspend Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore without pay, on Friday afternoon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.

Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Search and Rescue crews were activated after a reported suicidal man scaled Shadow Mountain and threatened to jump.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Susan Davila was presented an Act of Kindness A ...
DVH leader honored with Act of Kindness Award
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

DVH CEO Susan Davila has spent many years working at the head of the only hospital in the Pahrump community and her dedication to health care has now garnered her a special local award.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for candidates ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks patrol deputy trainees
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a few good men and women to serve as patrol deputy trainees for Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Pahrump, Round Mountain, and Tonopah.

Nye County voters check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud ...
Early voting in Nye County gets underway Saturday
By Jimmy Romo / RJ

Nevada voters can begin to cast their ballots in Nye County as early as this Saturday for the highly anticipated 2024 general election.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Medical professionals are a crucial part of RAM's operations, ...
Free pop-up medical clinic serves hundreds — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical care is an imperative part of living a healthy life but the financial strings attached can often lead people to delay or even forego a visit to the doctor, dentist or optometrist.