Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Mechanical bull rides will be just one activity for both youngsters and adults to enjoy at Pumpkin Days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Every year, the Pumpkin Days Pumpkin Patch is busy with attendees searching for just the right pumpkin.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The petting zoo at Pumpkin Days will be a major attraction for the crowd at this year's Pumpkin Days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times At a previous event, Pumpkin Days attendees romp in a pit filled with dried corn, dumping the yellow kernels over each other's head, tossing them into the air and shouting with laughter.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take place next weekend, with four days of family-friendly fun.

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival in celebration of fall and the Halloween season. And for the very first time, the event is being expanded to four days, giving residents and visitors plenty of opportunity to get in on all of the fun.

“For the first time in 15 years, there are some days off of school that correspond with the weekend of Pumpkin Days,” PDOP President David Boruchowitz announced for the Nye County Commission and public, while appearing to secure a festival permit to allow for the additional day. “So both for fundraising efforts and to provide a service to those children who will not be in school, our request is to simply extend that original permit so we can start on Thursday (Oct. 24),” Boruchowitz explained.

“I just want to thank you for doing what you do on this,” commissioner Ron Boskovich remarked as the permit met with easy approval. “You help a lot of people and you’ve been doing it a long time. I think that’s cool.”

Pumpkin Days acts as a primary fundraiser for PDOP, a multi-faced support group focused on providing support and resources to families of children with disabilities.

“We are so excited for this year’s PDOP Pumpkin Days and plan for it to be extra special this year,” the organization’s website details. “A fall event for the entire family that you will wish you didn’t miss.”

Ian Deutch Memorial Park will be taken over by all sorts of activities, including the traditional hay maze, hay pyramid, straw jump and petting zoo, along with the fire truck playhouse, corn jump, PDOP train and face painting. With Halloween right around the corner, the spooky Haunted House will offer patrons some chills and thrills while parents will undoubtedly want to take advantage of the fall photo ops.

Of course, Pumpkin Days would not be complete without its flagship feature, the Pumpkin Patch, where attendees will be able to pick out their perfect gourd for the holidays, with many sizes, colors and price ranges available.

Youngsters will want to make sure they have their Halloween outfits at the ready, too, so they can strut their stuff in the Costume Parade, set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

For the fifth year running, the Pasta Eating Contest will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. “It’s going to get messy!” PDOP promises, noting that prizes of up to $200 are up for grabs. The entry fee is $10 per contender who registers prior to Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. and $20 for time-of registration, if space is available.

There will also be an exciting inaugural competition included, the first annual Mechanical Bull Riding Contest, which will take place Thursday through Sunday. Entry is $10 per person, with cash prizes of up to $100. Attendees can also take a ride on the bull just for fun.

Pumpkin Days attendees cannot forget about the Monster Dash, either, slated for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. “Monster Dash is an awesome time every year,” PDOP raves of the 5k run and 1-mile family fun walk. Advanced registration is $10 for students, $20 for individuals, $35 for couples or $70 for families. Same-day registration is $5 more per category. All Monster Dash participants receive free entry to Pumpkin Days as well.

Pumpkin Days kicks off Thursday, Oct. 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, with hours of 3 to 9 p.m. Both Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours for Sunday, Oct. 27 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $7 per person or $10 for a two-day wristband or $15 for a three-day wristband.

For more information or to register for any activities in advance visit PDOP.info

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com