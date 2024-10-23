Rotary Club holding blood drive tomorrow

73°F
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2024 - 4:25 am
 

The opportunity to give the gift of life is coming up tomorrow as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services is hosting the Pahrump Rotary Club’s blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the department’s Station One at 300 N. Highway 160, across from Home Depot.

In and out

Rotary Club member and former president Jeffrey Dye told the Pahrump Valley Times that the Rotary Club sponsors the event twice a year, while noting that the relatively painless process is both quick and easy.

“It varies from person to person, but I’d say it’s 45 minutes on the longer end, and maybe about a half-hour traditionally,” Dye said.

Additionally, Dye said that blood donations go directly the Vitalant organization, which is the nation’s largest independent, non-profit blood services provider, exclusively focused on providing blood and comprehensive transfusion medical services.

Hurricane’s wake prompts need

At present, the need for blood donors is crucial following the recent hurricane disasters in the southeast portion of the U.S.

According to it’s website, the Vitalant organization comprises a network of about 120 donation centers across the U.S. and are the sole blood provider to roughly 900 hospitals across the United States.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

