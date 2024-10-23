73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Michele Fiore suspended as Pahrump justice without pay

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Not far from the ruins of the ghost town of Rhyolite, the Gol ...
Spectacular sculptures in the desert
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Some “Burners,” participants of a Burn ...
Artists and Burners and Witches, Oh My!
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Time to pass a federal shield law
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Over the Hump Home Show took place this October, with hu ...
Over the Hump Home Show see largest turnout yet
By Katie Futterman and Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2024 - 5:05 am
 

Michele Fiore has been suspended without pay from her position as Pahrump Justice of the Peace, according to court documents filed Monday.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline voted unanimously to suspend Fiore without pay, following a Friday hearing in which Fiore’s attorney argued that she should be allowed to continue collecting a salary while she is suspended from the bench in Pahrump Justice Court, despite her recent conviction in a federal wire fraud case.

In a message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday evening, Fiore wrote that she was disappointed with the commission’s decision and would be appealing.

“I have faith in my new legal counsel, and I am confident that as we file the appropriate motions and the appeal, the people of Nevada will see the full picture,” she wrote.

Fiore added that there were “deeper issues at play” in the case. She accused witnesses of misleading testimony and wrote that the jury did not have the full scope of evidence.

Paola Armeni, who was appointed to represent Fiore after her criminal trial, said Friday that she would likely file a motion for a new trial and a motion for an acquittal, which she said could invalidate the jury’s verdict.

The Judicial Discipline Commission had suspended Fiore with pay shortly after she was indicted in July. She has been paid more than $20,900 since she was indicted, according to Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly.

This month, a federal jury found Fiore guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud for defrauding donors who thought they were contributing to a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck.

Prosecutors accused Fiore of using her charity and political action committee to raise money that she then spent on personal expenses such as rent, plastic surgery and payments toward her daughter’s wedding.

Fiore, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman, was appointed to the bench in Pahrump Justice Court by the Nye County Commission in December 2022. She then won a primary election for the bench in June, a month before she was indicted.

During Fiore’s trial, prosecutors argued that she raised more than $70,000 while she was a city councilwoman for the statue honoring Beck, but then made no payments toward the memorial.

Attorneys have said they expect Fiore will face some prison time in the wire fraud case, but her sentence will be at the discretion of U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

According to Nevada law governing the commission, a judge can be suspended without pay if the judge is found guilty of a felony. If the conviction is later reversed, the judge will be paid their salary for the period of the suspension.

The commission also has the power to remove a judge from the bench if it determines that the judge committed “willful misconduct,” which includes being convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, according to Nevada law. Fiore’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, but her attorney has filed a motion to set that hearing for a later date, court records show.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Not far from the ruins of the ghost town of Rhyolite, the Gol ...
Spectacular sculptures in the desert
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Goldwell Museum 40th Anniversary Celebration invited art-lovers from all walks of life out for a weekend of creative diversion.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Some “Burners,” participants of a Burn ...
Artists and Burners and Witches, Oh My!
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Attendees crafted miniature Szukalski Last Supper “ghosts” using old GI Joe action figures and rocks.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Time to pass a federal shield law
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Forty-nine states, including Nevada, have enacted some version of a “shield law,” preventing the government from forcing reporters to reveal their notes or sources.

Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Rotary Club is hosting a blood drive and encourages the c ...
Rotary Club holding blood drive tomorrow
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Blood donations go directly the Vitalant organization, the nation’s largest independent, non-profit blood services provider

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a roll call the Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline met virtually to render a decision to suspend Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore without pay, on Friday afternoon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.