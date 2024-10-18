Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

Next week, the advisory committee, made up of more than 30 volunteers representing a variety of local sectors, will hold a Community Town Hall to provide an overview of the project and answer questions from the public.

It’s an event that committee member Kathie McKenna acknowledged there may be some tense moments as those who oppose the plan speak out. However, she said the committee is not focused on the negativity but rather, on compassion.

“These people are human beings,” McKenna stated. “But some treat these people horribly, just because they had something happen in their life that caused them to be homeless. And it makes me wonder, if the homeless here were all veterans, would those detractors look at them differently? Would they look at them differently if I told them that lady over there saved a five-year-old boy from drowning, or that man pulled a man out of a burning car? Would they look at them differently?”

Every person’s situation is unique, McKenna stressed, and rather than ignoring or ridiculing those experiencing homelessness, she would like to see the community embrace the idea of helping them turn their lives around and regain stability.

That’s the main purpose behind the Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center, which aims to provide separate housing wings for men, women, families, domestic violence victims and unaccompanied minors, along with meals served on site, a supermarket-style food bank and wellness services, such as mental health care, job placement, career development and life skills training.

McKenna explained that the project comes as a result of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill and the USDA Rural Partners Network.

Nevada was one of 11 states selected for the Rural Partners Network’s focus, with several Silver State counties chosen as sites for potential projects, including Nye County.

“Because of Nye County’s size, they decided they were going to do two projects here, one in the north and one in the south. The one in the north is the new childcare center in Tonopah,” McKenna said.

“Here in the southern part of the county, a bunch of nonprofits got together to discuss what we would like to see. After a series of long discussions, the USDA Rural Partners Network chose the shelter for their signature project for Southern Nevada.

“And just so everyone understands, there has been no money allocated,” McKenna noted.

“That is a rumor that was completely and totally made up. There is no money allocated. So how is it going to be paid for? Grants. The vast majority of people here do not understand grants. Where do grants come from? They come from your federal tax dollars, which get allocated to the states.”

Before grants can be secured, however, there are some key steps to undertake first.

Land must be acquired and the committee has already been given three options to review by the Bureau of Land Management.

“We’re looking at doing probably roughly 40 acres, which will allow us to do not only the homeless shelter but to also look down the road to working with affordable housing builders, so we can help these individuals transition from homeless into housed,” McKenna said.

She also underscored the intention of “affordable housing”, remarking, “It allows the clients to pay rent based on their actual income. They pay 30 percent of their income on rent. Everybody thinks affordable housing means it’s going to be free or all Section 8 or like a slum, but it’s not. It’s pay-based rent so that people can actually afford to have a home.”

There is little doubt that members of the community will want to have their say as the project moves forward, too, which is why there will be two town halls held, beginning with next week’s gathering.

“I want this to be a calm, rational meeting,” McKenna added. “I’m OK if people don’t agree but I want to hear the rationalization behind it. Because we may be able to address their concerns.”

The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

A second meeting is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the same time and location.

