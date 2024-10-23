73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Artists and Burners and Witches, Oh My!

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Some “Burners,” participants of a Burn ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Some “Burners,” participants of a Burning Man event called the Southern Nevada Regional Gathering, pronounced “Synergy,” ride around in their tricked-out peddle car.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The SNRG celebration crescendoed Saturday ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The SNRG celebration crescendoed Saturday night with a fireworks display followed by the traditional burning of the “man,” accompanied here, with the “Torch the Dragon” lighted vehicle.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the first orders for participants o ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the first orders for participants of the Witches Walk is to choose their witch names for the event. The witches, in creative costumes, some with custom-made brooms, even come from out of town.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the first orders for participants o ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the first orders for participants of the Witches Walk is to choose their witch names for the event. The witches, in creative costumes, some with custom-made brooms, even come from out of town.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The annual Witches Walk is a popular event ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The annual Witches Walk is a popular event that even draws a few warlocks.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 40th anniversary of the Goldwell Ope ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 40th anniversary of the Goldwell Open Air Museum festivities included a workshop on making miniature ghosts out of cloth and plaster of paris, reminiscent of the disciples in Albert Szukalski’s ghostly Last Supper sculpture.
More Stories
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd ...
Michele Fiore suspended as Pahrump justice without pay
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Not far from the ruins of the ghost town of Rhyolite, the Gol ...
Spectacular sculptures in the desert
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Time to pass a federal shield law
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Over the Hump Home Show took place this October, with hu ...
Over the Hump Home Show see largest turnout yet
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2024 - 4:40 am
 

As Beatty gears up for its biggest annual event, Beatty Days, next weekend, this last weekend was certainly no slouch.

First, Goldwell Open Air Museum held its 40th anniversary celebration in Rhyolite. This marked the 40th anniversary of the creation of the museum’s seminal piece, Albert Szukalski’s ghostly Last Supper sculpture.

The celebration continued at the Red Barn Art Center in Bullfrog, including video presentations, a lecture and a play about Szukalski, with live music by Toasters ’n Moose and the UNLV Percussion Ensemble. The UNLV group performed a piece composed by Stotz during his Goldwell residency in the Barn.

Attendees crafted miniature “ghosts” using old GI Joe action figures and rocks to stand in for the live models used by Szukalski.

The second event taking place in Beatty was the annual Witches Walk. Scores of witches and a few warlocks gathered at 5:30 at the Atomic Inn to choose their witch names for the evening before beginning the walk from establishment to establishment in town partaking of food and libations along the way. This popular event even draws witches from out of town, and the costumes, including custom-made brooms, involve considerable creativity.

Next, Spicer Ranch hosted SNRG, the Southern Nevada Regional Gathering, a Burning Man event. The Burners, numbering about 550, began arriving at the ranch on Wednesday. They seemed undaunted by a wind storm that destroyed some pop-up shade shelters or by the cooler-than-anticipated weather.

SNRG culminated Saturday night with a fireworks display followed by the traditional burning of the “man” and the “temple.” Not only are the fireworks and the burn spectacular, but the same can be said about the assembled Burners, many of whom sport colored light displays in their clothing, and some arrive to the burn in colorfully lighted vehicular creations.

All in all, the weekend before Beatty Days was anything but boring.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd ...
Michele Fiore suspended as Pahrump justice without pay
By Katie Futterman and Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline voted to suspend Michele Fiore from her position as Pahrump Justice of the Peace without pay, according to court documents.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Not far from the ruins of the ghost town of Rhyolite, the Gol ...
Spectacular sculptures in the desert
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Goldwell Museum 40th Anniversary Celebration invited art-lovers from all walks of life out for a weekend of creative diversion.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Time to pass a federal shield law
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Forty-nine states, including Nevada, have enacted some version of a “shield law,” preventing the government from forcing reporters to reveal their notes or sources.

Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Rotary Club is hosting a blood drive and encourages the c ...
Rotary Club holding blood drive tomorrow
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Blood donations go directly the Vitalant organization, the nation’s largest independent, non-profit blood services provider

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a roll call the Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline met virtually to render a decision to suspend Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore without pay, on Friday afternoon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.