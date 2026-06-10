Preliminary Nye County primary election results

The ballot tally from the Secretary of State’s office on local races in Nye County as of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Nevada’s primary election day was yesterday, June 9. Here are the latest numbers on local races as of 10:20 a.m. today, shared by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office. No winners have been officially named in these races by the state.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4

Debra Thomas: 53.76%

Ron Boskovich: 46.24%

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler: 50.82%

Jeff Snow: 32.18%

Debra Strickland: 13.47%

Brett Fish: 3.52%

Republican primary for district attorney

Brian Kunzi: 51.40%

Michelle Nelson: 48.60%

Republican primary for county clerk

Kayla Ball: 59.66%

Cori A. Freidhof: 23.18%

Andrew Caccavale: 17.15%

Republican primary for public administrator

Bill Hockstedler: 55.35%

Ginger L. Simpson: 44.65%

Nonpartisan primary for sheriff

Joe McGill: 41.87%

Dan Pineau: 23.36%

Stan Hyt: 21.33%

George Wehrly: 13.44%

Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B

Michael Foley: 40.75%

Scott A. Oakley: 26.56%

Michele Fiore: 22.99%

Richard Hamilton: 9.70%

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com