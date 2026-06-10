Preliminary Nye County primary election results
The ballot tally from the Secretary of State’s office on local races in Nye County as of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
Nevada’s primary election day was yesterday, June 9. Here are the latest numbers on local races as of 10:20 a.m. today, shared by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office. No winners have been officially named in these races by the state.
Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4
Debra Thomas: 53.76%
Ron Boskovich: 46.24%
Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5
Matt Sadler: 50.82%
Jeff Snow: 32.18%
Debra Strickland: 13.47%
Brett Fish: 3.52%
Republican primary for district attorney
Brian Kunzi: 51.40%
Michelle Nelson: 48.60%
Republican primary for county clerk
Kayla Ball: 59.66%
Cori A. Freidhof: 23.18%
Andrew Caccavale: 17.15%
Republican primary for public administrator
Bill Hockstedler: 55.35%
Ginger L. Simpson: 44.65%
Nonpartisan primary for sheriff
Joe McGill: 41.87%
Dan Pineau: 23.36%
Stan Hyt: 21.33%
George Wehrly: 13.44%
Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B
Michael Foley: 40.75%
Scott A. Oakley: 26.56%
Michele Fiore: 22.99%
Richard Hamilton: 9.70%
Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com