Pahrump Community Business Fair set for this weekend

The first-ever Pahrump Community Business Fair is set for Saturday, June 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition in Pahrump. (Gail Gershbein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Community Business Fair is making its debut in Nye County’s largest community this weekend.

“It is going to be the event to be at for this weekend,” enthused Gail Gershbein of Desert Delights Pahrump and organizer of the upcoming fair alongside other local businesses.

Sixty-four local businesses and nonprofit organizations will be showcased at the free-to-attend event held at the NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, June 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re doing good for the community and the businesses,” Gershbein said.

The first 200 people to visit the business fair will receive a free tote bag. Although businesses won’t be selling at the event, community members will be able to meet local people and learn more about what each one offers. There will also be live music from local band City Catz.

“My goal is to help others in the community as a whole,” Gershbein emphasized. “So, all the small businesses, all businesses in general.”

There will also be opportunity drawings for fair guests with the chance to win gift baskets and gift certificates. Proceeds raised from the opportunity drawings will go toward the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The events’ sponsors are Desert Delights Pahrump, Pahrump Life Magazine, Roots 66, Back The Lane, Some Promo Guy, Rosestead Bath and Body, Desert Forest Farm Sourdough Shop and Sgt. Nigh’s Designs.

Future business fairs

Although this is the first business fair put on by Gershbein and others, more are planned for the future, with the goal of having them on a consistent basis.

“With the success of the planning and the excitement that I’m getting from both the businesses and the community, just before it’s happening, I’m already planning on the next one for January,” Gershbein explained. “I want to do it every four months-ish because there’s always new businesses in town, there’s always new people in town, and there’s always a need.”

For more information about the Pahrump Community Business Fair on Saturday, contact desertdelightspahrump@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Pahrump Community Business Fair

■ Saturday, June 13

■ 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

■ NyE Communities Coalition

■ 1020 E. Wilson Road