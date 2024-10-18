75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in the Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in the Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2024 - 2:31 pm
 

After a roll call the Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline met virtually to render a decision to suspend Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore without pay, on Friday afternoon.

Fiore, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 3 by a federal jury of six counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In court, prosecutors argued that she raised $70,000 for a statue honoring Alyn Beck, a fallen officer in Las Vegas. But instead of using her donations in Beck’s honor, she allegedly spent it on rent, plastic surgery and her daughter’s wedding.

Not a single donation went towards the statue that was unveiled in 2020, according to the investigation.

When Fiore was indicted on the wire fraud case, she was suspended with pay by the Commission. The Commission revisited the case on Friday afternoon where Paola Armeni, who spoke on behalf of Fiore in the virtual public hearing, asked to not suspend Fiore without pay.

Fiore sat behind Armeni in the virtual hearing.

Her representative stated that the law allowed the Commission to suspend without pay, not that they are required, meaning it’d be up to the Commission’s discretion.

“The verdict does not stem from any allegations associated with her role as the justice of the peace,” Armeni said in the hearing. “In that role, judge Fiore has only received the highest praise from the Nye County community.

Fiore recently won her primary election to continue to serve as the justice of the peace by over 50 percent of the votes. Candidates that win by over 50 percent in Nevada in the primary election are outright the winners and will not appear in the general election.

The Nye County Commissioners have also communicated how much of an asset Fiore is to the town and would like her to receive pay while she is suspended as the criminal case is pending.

Fiore will face her sentencing trial on Jan. 6.

After Armeni’s statements, Karl Armstrong, a member of The Commission, turned the hearing into a private session where he said the Commission, “will issue our findings at a later date.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.

Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Search and Rescue crews were activated after a reported suicidal man scaled Shadow Mountain and threatened to jump.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Susan Davila was presented an Act of Kindness A ...
DVH leader honored with Act of Kindness Award
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

DVH CEO Susan Davila has spent many years working at the head of the only hospital in the Pahrump community and her dedication to health care has now garnered her a special local award.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for candidates ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks patrol deputy trainees
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a few good men and women to serve as patrol deputy trainees for Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Pahrump, Round Mountain, and Tonopah.

Nye County voters check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud ...
Early voting in Nye County gets underway Saturday
By Jimmy Romo / RJ

Nevada voters can begin to cast their ballots in Nye County as early as this Saturday for the highly anticipated 2024 general election.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Medical professionals are a crucial part of RAM's operations, ...
Free pop-up medical clinic serves hundreds — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical care is an imperative part of living a healthy life but the financial strings attached can often lead people to delay or even forego a visit to the doctor, dentist or optometrist.