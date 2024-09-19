66°F
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Pahrump Fall Festival

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Miss Pahrump Queen Sienna Brown, first attendant Brenna Quinones and second attendant Taylor Tillery are pictured waving to the crowds lining Highway 160 during the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.
Town of Pahrump The map shows the Fall Festival’s parade route along Highway 160 to Petrack Park. Line-up is on Dandelion Street at NAPA starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The Parade starts at 9 a.m. The Route will be run on Highway 160 from Dandelion Street, ending at Boothill Drive. Highway 160 from Calvada Boulevard to Boothill Drive will be closed starting at 8 a.m. as will all side roads and outlets onto Highway 160 from Calvada Boulevard to Boothill Drive. This year’s parade is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Pahrump.
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Vallley Times
September 19, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated September 19, 2024 - 12:17 pm

The 59th Annual Pahrump Fall Festival begins today and runs through this weekend at Petrack Park.

The theme is “medieval” referring to the era which occurred between 500 A.D. and 1500 A.D.

The weekend includes carnival rides, signature rodeos, a juried arts and crafts exhibit, live music and spontaneous dancing, a car show, community games and contests, vendor booths and plenty of food and drink.

A parade of medieval-inspired floats will run largely along Highway 160 to Boothill Drive on Saturday morning. Line-up is on Dandelion Street at NAPA starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The parade starts at 9 a.m.

Closures

Highway 160 from Calvada Boulevard to Boothill Drive will be closed starting at 8 a.m. as will all side roads and outlets.

This year’s parade is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Pahrump.

The town of Pahrump is providing free admission to the festival and entertainment. The fee to the rodeo is $15 per person; carnival unlimited-ride bracelets at $35 per person are also available for purchase.

A festival guide was inserted in the Wednesday, Sept. 19 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

For more information: visitpahrump.com.

