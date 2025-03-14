Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Paint these beautiful Blooms and Bottle on canvas at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. You don’t need to be a senior! It’s open to everyone.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Phyllis Nefsky and Patty Henderson are Desert Song Duo, performing an eclectic mix of musical genres using unique instrumentation at the Wine Down NV Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Musical worship band Saved by Grace Christian Band will be performing at Shepherd of the Valley Church Friday at 6 p.m.

“May those who love us, love us. And those who don’t love us, may God turn their hearts. And if He can’t turn their hearts, may He turn their ankles, so we will know them by their limping.” This Irish blessing launches the Pahrump Valley Times synopsis of activities and entertainment for the St. Patrick’s Day week in Pahrump. Remember to wear green all weekend, saving the best for Monday, March 17.

Beer, corned beef tacos, and live Irish music on St. Patrick’s Day at Shenanigan’s Pub beginning at 1 p.m. Lakeview Executive Golf Course Clubhouse has bourbon-glazed chicken sandwiches to complement their green beer (or soda) Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. VFW Post #10054 is offering a corned beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and the party at Dry Creek Saloon Friday night beginning at 8 p.m. features a Best Dressed Irish Theme where the winner walks away with $100 cash. Erin go bragh!

There is only one thing the Pahrump Theatre Company is missing: you! Audition Saturday for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the enchanting comedy of love, mischief, and magic. There are parts for a sheriff, a tribal chief, a strict father, several romantics; there’s even a timid and reserved role. Male, female, all ages; no experience necessary, just come prepared to read, move, and have fun. Text 775-469-2072 or email pahrumptheatre@gmail.com for an application form and to reserve an audition time. Me? I’m taking a crack at auditioning for Titania, the regal high chieftainess of the Shoshone. Or, maybe I should align with reality and try out for Snug, who is bashful about memorizing lines.

The Dawg House Rescuers fundraising Bowling Tournament is set for Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Pahrump Nugget Lanes. Register and pay at the bowling alley entryway: $25 per adult, and $15 for ages 8 to 17. Ages 7 and under play free with a paying adult. Admission includes two games and shoe rental. There will be raffles and prizes, too. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Future Lenten Fish Fry dates are set for all Fridays of March, plus April 4th and 11th. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Corned beef and cabbage dinner at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird Road around 5 p.m.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Musical praise and worship at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church with special engagement Saved by Grace Christian Band begins at 6 p.m. 650 S. Blagg Rd. 775-727-4098.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Desert Song Duo performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Danny Pillman and the Mission Men perform pure country music at Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Dry Creek Saloon from 8 p.m. to the wee hours. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ The Dawg House Rescuers fundraising Bowling Tournament from noon to 4 p.m. at Pahrump Nugget Lanes. Register and pay at the bowling alley doorway: $25 per adult, and $15 for ages 8 to 17. Ages 7 and under play free with a paying adult. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

• Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. March 15, and runs until 4 p.m. Paint “Blooms and Bottle.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s &‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

• Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, Blues and good old Rock ‘n’ Roll at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MARCH 16

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• Sunday Kids Open Mic at Dry Creek Saloon 1 to 4 p.m. For aspiring young singers, poets, and comedians. 1330 Fifth St. Register your child by calling 775-505-5161.

• The Fall Apart band brings punk style to The Hubb beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MARCH 17 – ST. PATRICK’S DAY

• Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sun block, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• St. Paddy’s Day party with live Irish music and fiddle at Shenanigan’s, 1 to 5 p.m. Music by DJ Soundz starting at 6 p.m. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

• Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

• Paint a Welcome Mat at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 6 p.m. $15 covers all supplies and materials. Reservations required. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

• Tumbleweed Tales II poetry round-table reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin Ave.

• Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

• Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

• Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

• Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

• Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

SUNDAY

• Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Shenanigan’s, 8 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

• Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

SATURDAY

• Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• Wild Side Tavern 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Only one more weekend to prep your fine ride for the Pahrump Chili Cook-off Car Show on Sunday, March 23. “We have added in more categories and fun for our spectators and competitors! We can’t wait to see what variety of cars show up this time!” Categories include best in show, most miles, low rider, muscle, classic, and new gen. Complete the application at https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/applications and email it per instructions to receive a payment link to complete your registration.

Let those chili games begin! Pahrump Chili Cook-off Festival 2025 runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff converge on the valley for three days. Kelli Sater reports, “We are a little over a week away from the 2025 Chili Cook-off Festival and we couldn’t be more excited of all the fun activities planned for you, your friends, and your family! This year we are raising money for two amazing organizations, the Pahrump Kiwanis Club and the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children! Come be a part of the fun, taste the best chili from across the country, and help us support those who help the youth in your community!” Consult https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/ for all of the details, and links to carnival tickets and contest applications.

Want to grow your own food in Pahrump, but not sure where to start? Attend the gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Pahrump’s soil and how to improve it, what grows best and when, watering techniques, and natural pest control methods. Registration closes Thursday, March 26. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, starter kits, and materials, OR wall paint for the April community mural.

The Shoes &Brews Pitching Series 2025 horseshoe tournament season opener is scheduled at Coyote’s Den on Saturday, March 29th at 11 a.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. Contact Heath Russell at 702-934-8365.

Nyespace is celebrating ONE YEAR of making, creating, and inspiring! To mark this milestone, they’re inviting the community to help paint a collaborative mural inside the Makerspace on Saturday, April 26. “Whether you’re an experienced artist or just want to leave your mark, this is your chance to be part of something permanent and creative!”

You can expect a guided mural design inspired by our Makerspace Community, with a sincere invitation for all skill levels to contribute. This is a fun way to celebrate and connect with fellow makers. NYESPACE is a volunteer-run makerspace, and they’re looking for donations of paint brushes and rollers, painter’s tape and drop cloths, and wall paint in any color. If you have extra paint or supplies to donate, drop them off at NYECC’s (the coalition) front office where there is a cart for NYESPACE. Call 775-727-9970 to arrange a pickup. Every contribution helps bring this community mural to life.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com