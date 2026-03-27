Friday’s Pahrump Valley High baseball, softball scoreboard
Check out the standings and schedules for Pahrump Valley’s baseball and softball teams.
PAHRUMP VALLEY BASEBALL
TEAM; OVERALL; 3A MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Boulder City; 6-8; 1-0
Pahrump Valley; 8-6; 1-0
Virgin Valley; 7-3; 0-1
Moapa Valley; 5-7; 0-1
The Meadows; 7-6; 0-0
League play opened Wednesday as the Trojans defeated Virgin Valley 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th with a walkoff single by senior Vinny Whitney.
Pahrump will again face the Bulldogs on the road today at 3:30 p.m.
Tony Whitney will be the offensive focus, as he started the week with a .576 batting average and 14 stolen bases.
Dominik Wilson leads the pitching staff with a 2.17 ERA in five appearances.
Two Mountain League teams will qualify for the regional tournament, scheduled to begin May 7.
April schedule
April 2
Pahrump Valley at Shadow Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
April 7
The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 9
Pahrump Valley at The Meadows, 3:30 p.m.
April 10
Spring Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 11
Pahrump Valley at Desert Oasis, 11 a.m.
April 13
Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 15
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 3:30 p.m.
April 18
Lake Mead Christian Academy at Pahrump Valley, noon
April 21
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 22
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 28
Canyon Springs at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 29
Pahrump Valley at Clark, 3:30 p.m.
PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOFTBALL
TEAM; OVERALL; 3A DESERT LEAGUE
The Meadows; 2-3; 1-0
Pahrump Valley; 15-5; 1-0
Virgin Valley; 8-7; 0-1
Democracy Prep; 0-0; 0-0
Boulder City; 2-8; 0-0
Moapa Valley; 6-4; 0-0
Softball opened league play with 4-0 home victory over Virgin Valley Wednesday that was powered by freshman Jaycie Hayes’ 15 strikeouts. The Lady Trojans will play the Bulldogs again on the road today at 3:30 p.m.
Freshman Aspen Middaugh will take a team-high .531 batting average into the game, while teammate Evalenne Armendariz will be looking for her fourth home run of the season.
Hayes leads the Trojans with a 1.65 ERA.
The softball postseason will mirror baseball action, beginning May 7.
April schedule
April 1
Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 10
Pahrump Valley at The Meadows, 3:30 p.m.
April 13
Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 15
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 3:30 p.m.
April 17
Pahrump Valley at SECTA, 3:30 p.m.
April 21
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 23
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 24
SLAM! Nevada at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
April 25
Pahrump Valley at Coronado, 10 a.m.
April 28
Pahrump Valley at Needles, 3:30 p.m.
April 29
The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.