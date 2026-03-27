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Friday’s Pahrump Valley High baseball, softball scoreboard

An orange-glowing sunset washes over Pahrump Valley High School on Monday, Mar. 23 following fo ...
An orange-glowing sunset washes over Pahrump Valley High School on Monday, Mar. 23 following football's 7-on-7's. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
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PAHRUMP VALLEY BASEBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Boulder City; 6-8; 1-0

Pahrump Valley; 8-6; 1-0

Virgin Valley; 7-3; 0-1

Moapa Valley; 5-7; 0-1

The Meadows; 7-6; 0-0

League play opened Wednesday as the Trojans defeated Virgin Valley 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th with a walkoff single by senior Vinny Whitney.

Pahrump will again face the Bulldogs on the road today at 3:30 p.m.

Tony Whitney will be the offensive focus, as he started the week with a .576 batting average and 14 stolen bases.

Dominik Wilson leads the pitching staff with a 2.17 ERA in five appearances.

Two Mountain League teams will qualify for the regional tournament, scheduled to begin May 7.

April schedule

April 2

Pahrump Valley at Shadow Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

April 7

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 9

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows, 3:30 p.m.

April 10

Spring Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 11

Pahrump Valley at Desert Oasis, 11 a.m.

April 13

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 15

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 3:30 p.m.

April 18

Lake Mead Christian Academy at Pahrump Valley, noon

April 21

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 22

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 28

Canyon Springs at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 29

Pahrump Valley at Clark, 3:30 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOFTBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A DESERT LEAGUE

The Meadows; 2-3; 1-0

Pahrump Valley; 15-5; 1-0

Virgin Valley; 8-7; 0-1

Democracy Prep; 0-0; 0-0

Boulder City; 2-8; 0-0

Moapa Valley; 6-4; 0-0

Softball opened league play with 4-0 home victory over Virgin Valley Wednesday that was powered by freshman Jaycie Hayes’ 15 strikeouts. The Lady Trojans will play the Bulldogs again on the road today at 3:30 p.m.

Freshman Aspen Middaugh will take a team-high .531 batting average into the game, while teammate Evalenne Armendariz will be looking for her fourth home run of the season.

Hayes leads the Trojans with a 1.65 ERA.

The softball postseason will mirror baseball action, beginning May 7.

April schedule

April 1

Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 10

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows, 3:30 p.m.

April 13

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 15

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 3:30 p.m.

April 17

Pahrump Valley at SECTA, 3:30 p.m.

April 21

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 23

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 24

SLAM! Nevada at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

April 25

Pahrump Valley at Coronado, 10 a.m.

April 28

Pahrump Valley at Needles, 3:30 p.m.

April 29

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

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