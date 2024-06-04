98°F
GALLERY: Meet the 2024 Miss Pahrump contestants

Staff Report
June 4, 2024 - 7:27 am
 
Updated June 4, 2024 - 8:00 am

Nine contestants will compete for Miss Pahrump 2024 beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Saddle West Hotel Casino. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $20 for VIP and available from any contestant or by emailing MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com. The pageant is sponsored by Saitta Trudeau - Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram.

Here’s a look at who will be competing for this year’s crown.

# 1 Heaven Martin

Age: 16

Grade: 11th

Talent: Cheer dance performance to “I Like It, I Love It”

Community Platform: “Gathering Blankets for those in Need”

Father: James R Martin

Grandparents: James & Janet Martin

#2 Angel Martin

Age: 15

Grade: 10th

Talent: Jazz Dance to “Stayin Alive”

Community Platform: “Helping Animals in Need”

Father: James R Martin

Grandparents: James & Janet Martin

#3 Molly Stoddard

Age: 16

Grade: 11th

Talent: Contemporary Dance to “What Was I Made For”

Community Platform: “Stand Up to Cancer”

Parents: Mr. & Mrs. Stoddard

#4 Tailey Hastings

Age: 17

Grade: 12th

Talent: Hip Hop Dance to “Pound the Alarm”

Community Platform: “Opportunities for Special Needs Individuals to Be Active”

Parents: Sean & Melinda Hastings

#5 Maddy Boruchowitz

Age: 17

Grade: 12th

Talent: Performing Sign Language to “Rescue”

Community Platform: “Possibilities for Disabilities: Building Community Through Special Olympics”

Parents: David & Stephanie Boruchowitz

#6 Lucy Smith

Age: 16

Grade: 11th

Talent: Jazz Dance to “That’s Life”

Community Platform: “Collecting & Donating Food”

Parents: Becky Smith & Jason Smith

#7 Gwen Reeves

Age: 17

Grade: 12th

Talent: Fixing Flat Tire Demonstration

Community Platform: “Helping Animals in Need”

Mother: Elisabeth Reeves

#8 Emilee Rodriguez

Age: 13

Grade: 9th

Talent: Open Style Dance to “Bird Gerhl”

Community Platform: “Hygiene Kits for the Homeless”

Parents: Reyna & Miguel Rodriguez

#9 Ariella Chapman

Age: 17

Grade: 12th

Talent: Painting

Community Platform: “Helping the Animals in Our Community”

Parents: Patricia Webb & Avery Robinson

