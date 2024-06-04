GALLERY: Meet the 2024 Miss Pahrump contestants
Which teen will take this year’s crown?
Nine contestants will compete for Miss Pahrump 2024 beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Saddle West Hotel Casino. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $20 for VIP and available from any contestant or by emailing MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com. The pageant is sponsored by Saitta Trudeau - Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram.
Here’s a look at who will be competing for this year’s crown.
# 1 Heaven Martin
Age: 16
Grade: 11th
Talent: Cheer dance performance to “I Like It, I Love It”
Community Platform: “Gathering Blankets for those in Need”
Father: James R Martin
Grandparents: James & Janet Martin
#2 Angel Martin
Age: 15
Grade: 10th
Talent: Jazz Dance to “Stayin Alive”
Community Platform: “Helping Animals in Need”
Father: James R Martin
Grandparents: James & Janet Martin
#3 Molly Stoddard
Age: 16
Grade: 11th
Talent: Contemporary Dance to “What Was I Made For”
Community Platform: “Stand Up to Cancer”
Parents: Mr. & Mrs. Stoddard
#4 Tailey Hastings
Age: 17
Grade: 12th
Talent: Hip Hop Dance to “Pound the Alarm”
Community Platform: “Opportunities for Special Needs Individuals to Be Active”
Parents: Sean & Melinda Hastings
#5 Maddy Boruchowitz
Age: 17
Grade: 12th
Talent: Performing Sign Language to “Rescue”
Community Platform: “Possibilities for Disabilities: Building Community Through Special Olympics”
Parents: David & Stephanie Boruchowitz
#6 Lucy Smith
Age: 16
Grade: 11th
Talent: Jazz Dance to “That’s Life”
Community Platform: “Collecting & Donating Food”
Parents: Becky Smith & Jason Smith
#7 Gwen Reeves
Age: 17
Grade: 12th
Talent: Fixing Flat Tire Demonstration
Community Platform: “Helping Animals in Need”
Mother: Elisabeth Reeves
#8 Emilee Rodriguez
Age: 13
Grade: 9th
Talent: Open Style Dance to “Bird Gerhl”
Community Platform: “Hygiene Kits for the Homeless”
Parents: Reyna & Miguel Rodriguez
#9 Ariella Chapman
Age: 17
Grade: 12th
Talent: Painting
Community Platform: “Helping the Animals in Our Community”
Parents: Patricia Webb & Avery Robinson