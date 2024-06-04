98°F
News

GALLERY: Pahrump Valley graduates 293 at ‘packed-house’ ceremony

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
What to expect for Independence Day in Pahrump Valley
What to expect for Independence Day in Pahrump Valley
RENDERING: Fairgrounds to include new commercial corridor along Hwy. 160
RENDERING: Fairgrounds to include new commercial corridor along Hwy. 160
Pahrump will narrow scope of proposed splash pad after rejecting two construction bids
Pahrump will narrow scope of proposed splash pad after rejecting two construction bids
GALLERY: Meet the sensational 6 competing for Ms. Senior Golden Years
June 4, 2024 - 8:16 am
 

Pahrump Valley High graduated 293 seniors at a ceremony on the school’s football field on Friday night, June 1.

“It wasn’t a record-setting number, but the facility was definitely at capacity,” said Robert Williams, a spokesperson for the district after the ceremony. “We are looking at providing graduates with a specific number of tickets for family and friends next year to prevent overcrowding, but that plan is still in development.”

While the ceremony was a “packed house” Pahrump Valley High Principal Desiree Veloz told KPVM-25 there was “lots of love and celebration throughout the venue.”

Restrictions on what could be brought to the ceremony may have seemed inconvenient, she said, but were necessary to accommodate the large crowd and “really give a classy prestigious event to our graduates.”

“This class is a true gift,” Veloz said.

Nye County delays impact fee increases
Nye County delays impact fee increases
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Hikes to Nye County’s impact fees were set to go into effect this month but officials have authorized a temporary stay on the increases, which now have an effective date of Aug. 13.

Gone but not forgotten: How Pahrump marked Memorial Day
Gone but not forgotten: How Pahrump marked Memorial Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

To mark the solemn occasion, three local organizations hosted Memorial Day ceremonies, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 celebrating at its venue while the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee both opted to utilize the Veterans Memorial site for their commemorations.

Tourist rescued from cliff in Death Valley
Tourist rescued from cliff in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A woman who authorities believe was suffering from an ‘emotional crisis’ was rescued from an unstable cliff ledge in Death Valley National Park earlier this month.

Rendering: Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
Rendering: Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A two-story, 40,000-square-foot STEM university building that will include classrooms and a large lecture hall was unveiled by Spaceport CEO Robert Lauer.

Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tastebuds are set to be dancing in delight as the Pahrump Taco Fest makes its much-anticipated return to the valley. There is still time for competitors to sign up for a chance at the coveted title of best tacos in town.

Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes
Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new change paves a path to allow family members who are caring for a child to access the same financial resources from the state as traditional foster care providers.