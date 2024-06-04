GALLERY: Pahrump Valley graduates 293 at ‘packed-house’ ceremony

Pahrump Valley High graduated 293 seniors at a ceremony on the school’s football field on Friday night, June 1.

“It wasn’t a record-setting number, but the facility was definitely at capacity,” said Robert Williams, a spokesperson for the district after the ceremony. “We are looking at providing graduates with a specific number of tickets for family and friends next year to prevent overcrowding, but that plan is still in development.”

While the ceremony was a “packed house” Pahrump Valley High Principal Desiree Veloz told KPVM-25 there was “lots of love and celebration throughout the venue.”

Restrictions on what could be brought to the ceremony may have seemed inconvenient, she said, but were necessary to accommodate the large crowd and “really give a classy prestigious event to our graduates.”

“This class is a true gift,” Veloz said.