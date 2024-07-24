Don‘t fall for this latest phone scam

After receiving numerous complaints from area residents regarding threats of incarceration, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office is now warning individuals to ignore phone calls about jury duty.

As stated in a news release, the agency said the unknown caller threatened residents by suggesting they have an arrest warrant for failure to report for jury duty.

Money demands

“They are advised to go to a local service provider that can send a $2,000 bond payment to avoid being arrested,” according to the release. “There may be variations of this scam because the Nye County courts and the sheriff’s office do not enforce any failure to appear through such a process.”

Spoofed phone number

The release went on to state that the calls appeared to be coming from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, which is not the case.

“Our phone number shows in the caller ID,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is a “spoofed” number and they are also identifying themselves as some rank of personnel from the sheriff’s office. Neither the courts nor the sheriff’s office accept payments for warrants through outside electronic sources.”

Just hang up

Additionally, the sheriff’s office warned that those who receive such a phone call or email, to not provide any confidential information, and be alert to avoid identity theft and fraud.

