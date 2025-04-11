77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

PHOTOS: Bundys and supporters mark 11-year anniversary of standoff

Cliven Bundy gives thanks to all who have joined him and his family during a cowboy camp meal g ...
Cliven Bundy gives thanks to all who have joined him and his family during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy at home on the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Mem ...
Cliven Bundy at home on the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Bundy home with signs dedicated to Clive and his father David at the Bundy Ranch on Saturda ...
The Bundy home with signs dedicated to Clive and his father David at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An old roping cow's head near a storage shed about the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, ...
An old roping cow's head near a storage shed about the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Some of the horses and cattle about a pasture in the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in ...
Some of the horses and cattle about a pasture in the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Some of the horses and cattle feed about a pasture in the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 202 ...
Some of the horses and cattle feed about a pasture in the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saddles and other tack stacked about a shed at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in B ...
Saddles and other tack stacked about a shed at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
View of the Bundy Ranch and surrounding land on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada ...
View of the Bundy Ranch and surrounding land on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
View of the Bundy Ranch entrance and surrounding land on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkervill ...
View of the Bundy Ranch entrance and surrounding land on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A sign and flag mark the entrance to the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville ...
A sign and flag mark the entrance to the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Brand Nu Thornton blows a shofar at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, ...
Brand Nu Thornton blows a shofar at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The front door of the home at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevad ...
The front door of the home at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Horses feed in a small pasture at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, N ...
Horses feed in a small pasture at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bees gather pollen off of feed corn at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkervil ...
Bees gather pollen off of feed corn at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cattle graze and gather on a pasture at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkervi ...
Cattle graze and gather on a pasture at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cattle graze and gather on a pasture at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkervi ...
Cattle graze and gather on a pasture at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Horses feed at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of t ...
Horses feed at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Some of the family members at work on the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkervill ...
Some of the family members at work on the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A pair f bulls horns are attached to the front of a tack room at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, A ...
A pair f bulls horns are attached to the front of a tack room at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shawna Cox talks about the U.S. Constitution and related ideas at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, ...
Shawna Cox talks about the U.S. Constitution and related ideas at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shawna Cox talks about the U.S. Constitution and related ideas at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, ...
Shawna Cox talks about the U.S. Constitution and related ideas at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Doug Knowles talks about past causes he's supported at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 20 ...
Doug Knowles talks about past causes he's supported at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arden Bundy, center, seasons some of their beef to be served during a cowboy camp meal gatherin ...
Arden Bundy, center, seasons some of their beef to be served during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy talks about one of the books written about him during a cowboy camp meal gathering ...
Cliven Bundy talks about one of the books written about him during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ran ...
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ran ...
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ran ...
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ran ...
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy holds some of the books written about him and his ranching battles during a cowboy ...
Cliven Bundy holds some of the books written about him and his ranching battles during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ran ...
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ran ...
Cliven Bundy talks about U.S. Constitution during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy gives thanks to all who have joined him and his family during a cowboy camp meal g ...
Cliven Bundy gives thanks to all who have joined him and his family during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cliven Bundy gives thanks to all who have joined him and his family during a cowboy camp meal g ...
Cliven Bundy gives thanks to all who have joined him and his family during a cowboy camp meal gathering at the Bundy Ranch on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bunkerville, Nevada. Members of the Bundy family and supporters marked the 11-year anniversary of the 2014 standoff with law enforcement on the Bundy Ranch. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was bedecked with the beauty o ...
PHOTOS: Quilt Show a celebration of ‘Spring in Bloom’
Pahrump Valley Times file The Wild West Extravaganza is a celebration of the heritage of the ol ...
PHOTOS: Love everything old west? Don’t miss the Wild West Extravaganza!
Nye County Sheriff's Office April 26, marks the 15th year since Nye County Sheriff's Deputy Ian ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Deutch remembered
Town of Pahrump Basin Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic from April 14 to April 17 to ...
Basin Avenue closed between Hwy. 160 and Dahlia St. for utility work in mid April
By Bryan Horwath Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 11, 2025 - 4:25 am
 

BUNKERVILLE — As Cliven Bundy held court last Saturday with a small group of Southern Nevada journalists, he talked about cattle grazing rights and the U.S. Constitution. Among other things, his son, Ryan, signaled that it was time for a prayer before dinner was served under a blue spring sky at the Bundy Ranch.

“Dad, you ready to start?” Ryan Bundy said to his father, 77-year-old rancher and activist Cliven Bundy.

Minutes later, about 30 people, all there to mark the 11-year anniversary of the April 2014 Bunkerville standoff, feasted on a cowboy camp meal of beef fresh from the ranch, beans, potatoes and biscuits.

The meal came after Brand Thornton of Alamo performed songs by the band Journey and Johnny Cash on a karaoke machine. Most seemed to enjoy Thornton’s singing, though Bundy supporter Doug Knowles of Pahrump at one point bragged that he had snuck behind Thornton to turn the machine’s volume down.

As they ate, Ryan Bundy, 52, talked about the tense days before the standoff, when he remembers talking to a Bureau of Land Management agent.

“He wanted to know what it would take to avoid a conflict,” Bundy said. “I said that’s easy — don’t come.”

The standoff — the Bundy family said they don’t like to use that word — happened when armed anti-government supporters joined the Bundys near the ranch, about 140 miles northeast of Pahrump, to defend against a BLM plan to execute a court order to round up cattle from the ranch.

The attempt stemmed from a decades-long dispute over grazing fees the federal government said were owed by the Bundys. The standoff, which mostly played out near a freeway overpass not far from the ranch, drew international attention.

Saturday afternoon, the mood at the sprawling ranch was light. Tables set up near the food line featured pocket copies of the Constitution (Cliven and Ryan carried their copies in their shirt pockets) and copies of Michael Stickler’s biography of Bundy.

Cliven Bundy told the journalists that he’s a strong believer in the Constitution. He said his family never had a “contract” with the federal government and he contended that it never had any jurisdiction over land in Clark County that he lets his cattle graze on.

“I believe the United States Constitution was inspired by God,” Bundy said. “I believe the Founding Fathers were inspired to write this Constitution. To me, this is scripture. I’ll tell you how you fix this nation — you listen to what the Founding Fathers were saying in this little book.”

Since 2014, the Bundy Ranch has mostly been a calm place, family members said.

“Coming back here today is like walking back in time,” said Cox, a Utah resident who has long supported the Bundys and their anti-government causes. “We’re happy today because they’re still on the land. That’s what the purpose was in 2014. We wanted to help them stand their ground. They tried to run them off.”

Ryan Bundy said he remembers “everything” about the multi-day standoff in 2014.

“We were getting calls from media in China,” he said. “We had support from Ireland. And sometimes I think people forget that we won. We said back then that we’d do whatever it takes and that’s what we did.”

By the end of the meal, Cliven had moved on to talking about his support for a “free press” in America. He also spoke of how appreciative he is to all those who came to support him in 2014.

“Twenty years ago, there were 52 ranchers in Clark County, but I’m the last man standing,” Bundy said. “There were times when I felt like the last man standing, but (in 2014) I wasn’t the last man standing because we had so many people come here to help us. Now, we have President Trump again and what he’s doing is really close to what I would do, so I guess I’m not the last man standing.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Leaving fear behind in Death Valley
By Eric Coleman Pahrump Valley Times

Exploring the West and finding enlightenment during uncertain times.