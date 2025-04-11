Earth Day celebration scheduled April 22

Marianne Donnelly/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 4th annual Sandy Valley Earth Day 2025 and Seed Swap celebration is being held at Peace Park in Sandy Valley on Tuesday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. The all-ages-free event is open rain or shine. Visitors are urged to bring a lunch and drinks.

The entire town of Pahrump is invited to participate in the 4th annual free Earth Day Micro*Fest 2025 Seed Swap event coming up on Tuesday, April 22.

The popular event, according to organizer Marianne Donnelly, is being held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Park, 690 Quartz Avenue in Sandy Valley, south of Pahrump.

“This is our fourth year, and we’re doing a ‘seed swap’ where people are asked to bring home collected seeds and cuttings to swap among each other,” she said. “Everybody’s going to receive Moringa seeds, which bear hardy trees that are appropriate for our area and easy to maintain. They are drought-resistant and don’t require enormous amounts of water. In general, it takes about three years for the first seeds to reproduce, and they can last 60 to 100 years. We also encourage people to bring their seeds to share.”

Additionally, Donnelly said those who come to visit can enjoy the surroundings at Peace Park, which was founded in memory of Sandy Valley developers Richard and Drue Bale.

Attendees can also enjoy a short walk around the park to view memorial pavers while remembering park elders who performed “remarkable services” at the park.

Visitors are invited to bring along seeds, sprouts, cuttings and small planting pots.

Additionally, visitors are encouraged to pack spare garden tools, surprises to trade with others and even earthworms, Donnelly said.

“Benches, bathrooms, bubblers and shade are all available,” Donnelly told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s suggested that people bring along a stadium pad, lawn chairs and coolers. We also suggest that visitors bring along a lunch. I kind of feel a personal obligation to make this happen again this year.”

“We want people to view the art, participate in acoustic sing-alongs, storytelling, games and much more,” she noted. “Earth Day was established in 1970 by Senator Gaylord Nelson and Denis Hayes to bolster public consciousness about air and water pollution. Millions participated worldwide, resulting in establishing the Environmental Protection Agency, clean air, clean water and other acts to preserve our precious resources.”

This year’s Earth Day event is occurring rain or shine for those of all ages, Donnelly said.

For additional information call 702-723-0085.