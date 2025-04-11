Five people assessed, one transported to hospital after collision

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Several vehicles were destroyed after a fire broke out on a property in the town of Crystal, at approximately 3 a.m. on April 9. Fire chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental in nature. No injuries were reported.

Pahrump Fire and Rescue Services crews transported at least one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Blosser Ranch Road on Thursday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m. on April 10.

Though a total of five people were involved in the collision, just one person received undisclosed injuries.

Early morning fire destroys vehicles

Reports of several early morning vehicle fires prompted the response of Pahrump fire crews to a property in Crystal, on Wednesday, April 9, at approximately 3 a.m.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that upon arrival to the address, crews found three unoccupied RVs and an SUV fully engulfed in flames.

“The primary residence was protected and crews quickly controlled the fire with no extension,” Lewis said. “There were no injuries, and the primary cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature. It was placed under control about 20 minutes after arrival.”

One transported after rollover crash

On Monday, April 7, crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Mesquite Avenue for a single-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment just before 8 p.m.

“Crews arrived on location to find what appeared to be an antique Volkswagen that had rolled over and was resting on its right side after having impacted some fixed objects and a pickup truck,” according to Lewis. “The driver had self-extricated and was transported to the local hospital.”

Motorcycle crash

Later in the day, crews were dispatched to Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at 1 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Crews arrived on location and found the accident as described.

“The motorcyclist somehow lost control while trying to enter onto the eastbound shoulder on the north-bound lanes,” Lewis said. “The rider did sustain minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.”