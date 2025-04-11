Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Deutch remembered

Deutch was killed in line of duty 15 years ago and Nye County deputies will shroud their badges in honor.

Basin Avenue closed between Hwy. 160 and Dahlia St. for utility work in mid April

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Ian Deutch Government Complex, which houses the Fifth Judicial District Court, Pahrump Justice Court and Nye County District Attorney's Office, is another county facility that was given a name to honor the late Ian Deutch following his passing.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In remembrance of the service and sacrifice of the late Ian Deutch, who was killed in the line of duty while working as a deputy for the Nye County Sheriff's Office, what once was known as Honeysuckle Park was renamed Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Nye County Sheriff's Office April 26, marks the 15th year since Nye County Sheriff's Deputy Ian Deutch was ambushed while responding to a domestic violence call at a local casino. Days earlier, Deutch returned back home to Pahrump after serving in Afghanistan as a member of the Army National Guard. Deutch is pictured with his K-9 companion Chico.

Though no official public memorial observation is scheduled, slain Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Deutch will be honored in the thoughts of local deputies this month.

Joe McGill, who was not a member of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident, ordered deputies to shroud their badges as a gesture of respect on Saturday.

Saturday, April 26, marks the 15th anniversary of the death of Deutch, who was shot and killed after responding to a 911 domestic violence service call.

He was ambushed by the assailant shortly after exiting his vehicle, according to reports on that fateful day.

Deutch, 27 at the time, was a six-year NCSO veteran and had returned to duty at the sheriff’s office in March of 2010, after a deployment to Afghanistan, according to Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

”He was a canine deputy with us for several years,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “He had just come back from deployment overseas and was unnecessarily killed in the line of duty. We will always honor his sacrifice and we will do that in his honor.“

As a member of the Army National Guard 221st Cavalry Wildhorse Squadron, Deutch served at the rank of staff sergeant as a squad leader and a forward artillery observer.

Deutch also earned the Meritorious Service Medal and served during Operation Noble Eagle at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, earning numerous additional awards.

Locally, Deutch earned the Medal of Valor, Heroism Award, Distinguished Service Award, and K-9 Service Commendation for actions performed during his service to the community of Pahrump.

As a tribute to his service, and ultimate sacrifice, the Nye County Government Complex at 1520 East Basin Road and Pahrump’s Honeysuckle Park were both renamed in Ian Deutch’s name to honor his memory in the community.

A photograph of Deutch and his K-9 partner Chico is prominently displayed inside the sheriff’s office.

He was survived by his wife, two children, parents, two brothers, and two sisters at the time of his death.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com