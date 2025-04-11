Basin Avenue closed between Hwy. 160 and Dahlia St. for utility work in mid April

Town of Pahrump Basin Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic from April 14 to April 17 to allow for the installation of a new water line at Petrack Park.

The town of Pahrump announces that Basin Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic from April 14 through April 17 to allow for the installation of a new water line at Petrack Park. The closure will extend from the Highway 160 stoplight west to Dahlia Street.

To ensure public awareness, reader boards have been placed along Highway 160 to notify drivers in advance of the infrastructure improvement project. Additionally, access to businesses in the Albertsons Center from Basin Avenue will also be restricted during this period.

The scheduled work plan includes:

April 14 — closure of Basin Avenue to traffic, identification of the existing water main, and installation of an 8-inch tap.

April 17 — removal of traffic control measures and reopening of Basin Avenue to normal traffic flow.

Drivers and businesses are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the closure period.