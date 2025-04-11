77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Basin Avenue closed between Hwy. 160 and Dahlia St. for utility work in mid April

Town of Pahrump Basin Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic from April 14 to April 17 to ...
Town of Pahrump Basin Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic from April 14 to April 17 to allow for the installation of a new water line at Petrack Park.
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was bedecked with the beauty o ...
PHOTOS: Quilt Show a celebration of ‘Spring in Bloom’
Pahrump Valley Times file The Wild West Extravaganza is a celebration of the heritage of the ol ...
PHOTOS: Love everything old west? Don’t miss the Wild West Extravaganza!
Nye County Sheriff's Office April 26, marks the 15th year since Nye County Sheriff's Deputy Ian ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Deutch remembered
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty launches a hit into play against Sunrise ...
PVHS senior makes his mark on Trojans baseball program
Staff report
April 11, 2025 - 4:49 am
 

The town of Pahrump announces that Basin Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic from April 14 through April 17 to allow for the installation of a new water line at Petrack Park. The closure will extend from the Highway 160 stoplight west to Dahlia Street.

To ensure public awareness, reader boards have been placed along Highway 160 to notify drivers in advance of the infrastructure improvement project. Additionally, access to businesses in the Albertsons Center from Basin Avenue will also be restricted during this period.

The scheduled work plan includes:

April 14 — closure of Basin Avenue to traffic, identification of the existing water main, and installation of an 8-inch tap.

April 17 — removal of traffic control measures and reopening of Basin Avenue to normal traffic flow.

Drivers and businesses are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the closure period.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Cliven Bundy gives thanks to all who have joined him and his family during a cowboy camp meal g ...
PHOTOS: Bundys and supporters mark 11-year anniversary of standoff
By Bryan Horwath Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The standoff happened when armed anti-government supporters joined the Bundys near in defense of a BLM plan to execute a court order to round up cattle from the ranch.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Leaving fear behind in Death Valley
By Eric Coleman Pahrump Valley Times

Exploring the West and finding enlightenment during uncertain times.