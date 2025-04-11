Nye County donates tech to Heroes Deserve Help
This nonprofit is working to better the lives of veterans through technology.
The technological needs of governmental entities are often more demanding than those of the ordinary citizen and when it comes time to update, what becomes of that old electronic equipment?
For Nye County, its stockpile of e-waste no longer appropriate for use in government activities is going to see new life. Staff with the Nye County Informational Technology Dept. recently gifted these items to a nonprofit organization with a focus on assisting America’s former military service members through technology.
“Nye County IT is pleased to announce the donation of surplus computers, monitors and printers that no longer meet the requirements for operation with our applications and within our network,” Nye County IT Director Brad Adams told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The recipient of the donation is a nonprofit – Heroes Deserve Help – with a mission to help veterans through education, job training and assisting small business startups with a nonprofit or school program sponsor. We are excited to see these devices going to a good and just cause to help people, rather than simply going to recycling.”
It’s partnerships like these that keep Heroes Deserve Help thriving and Nathaniel Miller, CEO of Heroes Deserve Help, was obviously excited about the donation.
“They donated a whole Connex container full of technology and e-waste – so much stuff that we had to have our 16-foot box truck make two runs!” Miller enthused. “And two of the printers the county donated are already in veterans’ hands.”
He noted that much of the technology that had been donated was quite old, some of it over 15 years old, but all of it would be useful for Heroes Deserve Help.
“Anything that can’t be used by our veterans directly, goes right back into the program, too, from eBay sales and recycling revenue,” Miller added.
Heroes Deserve Help accepts donations of used and unwanted laptops, desktops, tablets, partial CPUs, mice, keyboards, monitors, printers, ink cartridges and more. However, the nonprofit does not accept items such as microwaves, light bulbs, appliances or household batteries.
To browse refurbished items for sale on its ebay page, visit ebay.com/str/heroesdeservehelp
For more information or to donate unwanted technology, contact Miller at NMiller@HeroesDeserveHelp.org
