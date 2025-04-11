Nye County donates tech to Heroes Deserve Help

This nonprofit is working to better the lives of veterans through technology.

Nathaniel Miller/Heroes Deserve Help Of the many items donated by Nye County this month, Heroes Deserve Help has already been able to get two printers into the hands of veterans, free of charge.

Nathaniel Miller/Heroes Deserve Help A Connex container full of old and outdated computers, monitors and printers was donated by Nye County this month, with the recipient, Heroes Deserve Help, able to use the technology in its mission to help veterans thrive in civilian society.

Nathaniel Miller/Heroes Deserve Help A recent donation from the Nye County IT Dept. has infused the nonprofit Heroes Deserve Help with a stockpile of old technology and e-waste. Though the items are no longer useful for government purposes, Heroes Deserve Help can utilize them in a variety of ways.

The technological needs of governmental entities are often more demanding than those of the ordinary citizen and when it comes time to update, what becomes of that old electronic equipment?

For Nye County, its stockpile of e-waste no longer appropriate for use in government activities is going to see new life. Staff with the Nye County Informational Technology Dept. recently gifted these items to a nonprofit organization with a focus on assisting America’s former military service members through technology.

“Nye County IT is pleased to announce the donation of surplus computers, monitors and printers that no longer meet the requirements for operation with our applications and within our network,” Nye County IT Director Brad Adams told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The recipient of the donation is a nonprofit – Heroes Deserve Help – with a mission to help veterans through education, job training and assisting small business startups with a nonprofit or school program sponsor. We are excited to see these devices going to a good and just cause to help people, rather than simply going to recycling.”

It’s partnerships like these that keep Heroes Deserve Help thriving and Nathaniel Miller, CEO of Heroes Deserve Help, was obviously excited about the donation.

“They donated a whole Connex container full of technology and e-waste – so much stuff that we had to have our 16-foot box truck make two runs!” Miller enthused. “And two of the printers the county donated are already in veterans’ hands.”

He noted that much of the technology that had been donated was quite old, some of it over 15 years old, but all of it would be useful for Heroes Deserve Help.

“Anything that can’t be used by our veterans directly, goes right back into the program, too, from eBay sales and recycling revenue,” Miller added.

Heroes Deserve Help accepts donations of used and unwanted laptops, desktops, tablets, partial CPUs, mice, keyboards, monitors, printers, ink cartridges and more. However, the nonprofit does not accept items such as microwaves, light bulbs, appliances or household batteries.

To browse refurbished items for sale on its ebay page, visit ebay.com/str/heroesdeservehelp

For more information or to donate unwanted technology, contact Miller at NMiller@HeroesDeserveHelp.org

