PHOTOS: Love everything old west? Don’t miss the Wild West Extravaganza!

This decades-long community event is slated to return to the valley this May.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file Past Wild West Extravaganza events have included features like an Old West boom town replica, melodramas, shotgun weddings, historical re-enactors, Pony Express riders and a Native American village. Readers won't want to miss out on what's in store for the 2025 event, slated for May 3 and 4.

Pahrump Valley Times file Those planning to attend the Wild West Extravaganza next month will want to be on the lookout for the Pahrump Gunfighters, who are expected to add some high-noon excitement to the event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file In one of the last photos taken by the Pahrump Valley Times of the late Sharon Wehrly, left, she poses with her close friend Willi Baer. Wehrly passed away just two months later and her memory is being honored at this year's Wild West Extravaganza.

Laurie McCaslin/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the features of the Wild West Extravaganza is past year's has been the artwork of local Pahrump Artists and Artisans, whose displayed pieces capture elements of the old west.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file Curious critters like this friendly goat are often included in the festivities at the Wild West Extravaganza, which will take over Petrack Park this first weekend in May.

Pahrump Valley Times file The Wild West Extravaganza is a celebration of the heritage of the old west, something that event committee members are keen to preserve long into the future. The Pahrump Gunfighters have been a major part of the event for many years and the group will be returning for more rousing performances at this year's extravaganza.

Dust off those cowboy hats and shine up those boots because the Wild West Extravaganza is set to make its return to the Pahrump Valley next month and there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The Wild West Extravaganza was originally founded in the early 2000s by the late Bob Baker, a former Pahrump resident who had a true passion for the culture of the Old West.

Following his passing, Sharon Wehrly stepped into the leadership role to ensure the event did not die with its creator. Her last year heading the event was 2023 and in December of that year, Wehrly, too, passed away.

With her death, the Wild West Extravaganza went on a one-year hiatus but those involved in the festival over the years have now pulled together to bring back what was a much-loved community event.

“The Wild West Extravaganza has a long history here in Pahrump. We look to try to keep the heritage of our area alive and make some of the newcomers aware of how we started,” Wild West Extravaganza Committee member Jim Hannah explained of the festival’s purpose.

On tap for the Wild West Extravaganza is an array of activities that will undoubtedly delight the crowds, from hay rides around the park and games for all ages to musical entertainment, food, vendors, tinsmiths and blacksmiths, performances from the Pahrump Gunfighters and much more.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club will be out at the festival as well, to ensure patrons can wet their whistles with an assortment of adult beverages, including beer, wine, margaritas and bourbon and coke.

Event committee member Paula Elefante noted that this year’s Wild West Extravaganza will honor the memory of Wehrly, who, aside from running the event for several years, was also sheriff of Nye County from 2014 to 2022 and a longtime area law enforcement officer.

The Wild West Extravaganza is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4 at Petrack Park. For more information or to sign up as a vendor, email PahrumpWildWest @myyahoo.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com