Back to school: Where to get free supplies & essentials

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A youngster with the Girl Scouts hands colored pencils to a f ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A youngster with the Girl Scouts hands colored pencils to a fellow youth during the Back to School Fair in 2023. This year's event is set for July 27.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds of backpacks of all colors and designs are handed o ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds of backpacks of all colors and designs are handed out to local students each year during the Back to School Fair, all free thanks to the efforts of the NyECC and many other community partners.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2024 - 1:25 pm
 

On Aug. 5, a majority of Nye County School District students will return to the classroom, which means there are less than two weeks remaining for parents to ready their youngsters for the start of another academic year. But it’s not always easy for families to afford everything that’s needed, particularly with inflation putting an additional pinch on parents’ pockets.

To help ease the financial burden and ensure that the county’s students are well prepared, the NyE Communities Coalition will once again be hosting the Back to School Fair this coming Saturday, with backpacks, school supplies and other resources all provided free of cost to the community.

“It’s simple! Parents need only to show up with their child or children who could use supplies and resources and they will be helped,” NyECC Board President Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “However, due to high demand, students do need to be present to receive supplies.”

In the run-up to this year’s Back to School Fair, the coalition partnered with several local stores to set up donation boxes, including Walmart, Family Dollar and Dollar General, in addition the box at the coalition campus itself. As is typically seen in Pahrump, the community stepped up to generously give to the cause, resulting in a sizable haul of both items and cash to purchase even more.

“The donation drive went fantastic this year,” Muccio enthused. “We received not only a large amount of supply donations, but also some amazing financial support as well. The community always comes together for this event and we are so appreciative.”

There is still time to help make a difference in the educational success of the next generation, with donations being accepted all the way up to the day of the event. “Donations can be dropped off at the NyE Communities Coalition or you can call 775-727-9970 and ask for Pam, she can arrange to pick up donations as well,” Muccio noted.

Aside from all of the paper, pencils, pens and backpacks that will be handed out, students will be able to receive free dental exams and even tooth sealants to protect against cavities. Those with students interested in participating in school athletics will also want to stop in for the free sports physicals. Carseats will also be available, while supplies last. Attendees will be treated to raffles and free snow cones as well.

“I encourage all families with school-aged children to attend the Back to School Fair. It’s always a very energetic event while everyone gets ready for the school year. Countless organizations, businesses and individuals have contributed to making this event a success and will be on-site to provide resources to families, too,” Muccio concluded. “Take advantage of all that is offered! We hope that the 2024-2025 school year is one full of success, hope and, above all, fun.”

The Back to School Fair is set for 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Pahrump Valley High School campus, 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

For more information contact Pam Smith at 775-727-9970 extension 217 or email PSmith@NyECC.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

