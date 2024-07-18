GALLERY: Winners from this year’s 4th of July Parade

A special ceremony was held this week to bestow the awards upon those organizations that took home top honors in this year’s Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in partnership with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

Linda Wright, a lead organizer for the parade as well as the Family Fun Day that followed, reported that even in the face of less-than-ideal weather on Independence Day, both events were a huge hit, drawing large crowds as usual.

“We had a great turnout of spectators watching the parade, despite the record-breaking heat! And then they all stayed to enjoy the festivities in the Eye. We had 21 entries for this year’s parade and we think it went wonderfully,” Wright raved once all the fun had come to a close. “We were very proud of our little town coming together to celebrate this patriotic holiday with us and we were excited to be able to present the award to those that earned themselves bragging rights in the parade.”

Taking home Fourth of July parade awards were:

Kiwanis Cłub of the Pahrump Valley - Funniest Entry

America Legion Auxiliary - Most Original

Pahrump Gunfighters - Most Enthusiastic

Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Most Patriotic

Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Best Overall

In addition to the parade, the Family Fun Day offered attendees the chance to enjoy a family-oriented gathering filled with games, activities and eats, all free of charge.

“We handed out 620 hotdogs and 680 hamburgers, as well as snow cones, and there were games, bull-riding and the famous PDOP train. And let’s not forget the watermelon-eating contest, which had two tables full of contestants this year and two winners. Each walked away with a gift card from Dairy Queen and a watermelon,” Wright detailed.

“And we can’t forget the highly-anticipated water balloon fight between the kids and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Joe McGill!” She continued. “That was the highlight of the day and everyone had great fun participating, watching and cheering on their favorites. We also had 15 organizations that participated with tables at the Eye, providing games or activities. That shows community spirit and togetherness, which is, of course, what the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is all about!”

Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright offered the following message to those who assisted in the local Independence Day activities - "Special thanks go to the following for making the 4th of July Parade and Family Fun Day a success: all of the amazing parade participants and the organizations that had tables for the event; Mr. Brooks from Creech Air Force Base for singing the National Anthem; Emil Jannsen, Grand Marshal in the parade; Nye County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Joe McGill; Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue; our announcer Ski Censke; parade judges Elizabeth, Ray and Anya; parade helpers Pam, Kelly and Gina; and to our sponsors for the event, including Pahrump Family Mortuary, Heritage Bible Church, Valley Electric, Joe's Sanitation, AmeriGas, Nathan Adelson Hospice, NyE Communities Coalition, Rent-to-Go, Boy Scout Pack #444. A big thank you also goes to PDOP and the task force committee for all they do to put this together and to the Pahrump Community for coming out and supporting us! We appreciate each and every one of you."