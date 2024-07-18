85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

GALLERY: Winners from this year’s 4th of July Parade

Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The winners of this year's 4th of July Par ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The winners of this year's 4th of July Parade received their awards this week during a special presentation held at the VEA Conference Center.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 4th of July Parade was held amid intense temperatures but ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 4th of July Parade was held amid intense temperatures but despite the heat, the crowds were as strong as ever.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace took home the award for both Best Ove ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace took home the award for both Best Overall and Most Patriotic at this year's 4th of July Parade.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of Ms. Senior Golden Years are pictured taking part i ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of Ms. Senior Golden Years are pictured taking part in the 4th of July Parade.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of fun entries were included in the 2024 4th of Jul ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of fun entries were included in the 2024 4th of July Parade.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion and it auxiliary received an award for Mo ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion and it auxiliary received an award for Most Original 4th of July Parade entry.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Taking home the title for Most Enthusiastic 4th of July Parad ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Taking home the title for Most Enthusiastic 4th of July Parade entry was the Pahrump Gunfighters.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All kinds of games were set up at the Family Fun Day that fol ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All kinds of games were set up at the Family Fun Day that followed the 4th of July Parade.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach me ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach members are shown grilling up hotdogs and hamburgers for the 4th of July activities.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Bull riding was a popular pursuit at the 4th of July Family F ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Bull riding was a popular pursuit at the 4th of July Family Fun Day.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southwestern Wilds had a table set up at the 4th of July cele ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southwestern Wilds had a table set up at the 4th of July celebrations focused on the valley's popular horse herds.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Games and activities abounded for those attending the 4th of ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Games and activities abounded for those attending the 4th of July Family Fun Day.
More Stories
California Highway Patrol
Plane makes emergency landing in Death Valley
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The need for solar panel recycling is growing and i-Quest i ...
Solar recycling project denied
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Classy Rhythmettes provided entertainment at Helen Keller ...
GALLERY: Helen Keller Days raises $2k for local Federation of the Blind Chapter
Biden tests positive for COVID, shortens Vegas trip
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 18, 2024 - 11:55 am
 

A special ceremony was held this week to bestow the awards upon those organizations that took home top honors in this year’s Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in partnership with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

Linda Wright, a lead organizer for the parade as well as the Family Fun Day that followed, reported that even in the face of less-than-ideal weather on Independence Day, both events were a huge hit, drawing large crowds as usual.

“We had a great turnout of spectators watching the parade, despite the record-breaking heat! And then they all stayed to enjoy the festivities in the Eye. We had 21 entries for this year’s parade and we think it went wonderfully,” Wright raved once all the fun had come to a close. “We were very proud of our little town coming together to celebrate this patriotic holiday with us and we were excited to be able to present the award to those that earned themselves bragging rights in the parade.”

Taking home Fourth of July parade awards were:

  • Kiwanis Cłub of the Pahrump Valley - Funniest Entry
  • America Legion Auxiliary - Most Original
  • Pahrump Gunfighters - Most Enthusiastic
  • Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Most Patriotic
  • Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Best Overall

In addition to the parade, the Family Fun Day offered attendees the chance to enjoy a family-oriented gathering filled with games, activities and eats, all free of charge.

“We handed out 620 hotdogs and 680 hamburgers, as well as snow cones, and there were games, bull-riding and the famous PDOP train. And let’s not forget the watermelon-eating contest, which had two tables full of contestants this year and two winners. Each walked away with a gift card from Dairy Queen and a watermelon,” Wright detailed.

“And we can’t forget the highly-anticipated water balloon fight between the kids and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Joe McGill!” She continued. “That was the highlight of the day and everyone had great fun participating, watching and cheering on their favorites. We also had 15 organizations that participated with tables at the Eye, providing games or activities. That shows community spirit and togetherness, which is, of course, what the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is all about!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The need for solar panel recycling is growing and i-Quest i ...
Solar recycling project denied
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Along with the boom in solar energy generation projects, solar recycling is becoming more prevalent, resulting in companies looking to expand their operations to accommodate the new industry. One company, i-Quest Inc., was hoping to bring its own operations to the Pahrump Valley but Nye County commissioners shot down the idea at the board’s most recent meeting.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Classy Rhythmettes provided entertainment at Helen Keller ...
GALLERY: Helen Keller Days raises $2k for local Federation of the Blind Chapter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2nd Annual Helen Keller Days took place with members of the Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind coming together with community supporters for an afternoon of fun and excitement, all in the name of fundraising.

 
Biden tests positive for COVID, shortens Vegas trip
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez, Taylor Avery and Katie Futterman Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Joe Biden pulled out of a speech before the nation’s largest Latino organization after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file
Help ‘empty the shelters’ — adopt a pet
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Created in 2011, by Cathy Bissell, the Bissell Pet Foundation has made a positive impact in the lives of roughly more than 775,000 dogs and cats across the country.

Pahrump delegate: Trump-Vance ticket a ‘good blend’
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump announced on social media that he has chosen Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate in the 2024 election.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file There were 59 calls to dispatch for illegal fireworks ov ...
SHERIFF: 59 calls for illegal fireworks
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In spite of numerous warnings from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this year, not all area residents chose to use the Fireworks Safety Site in Pahrump, according to the agency

Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of firewo ...
Dogs flee fireworks — Pahrump shelter aims to reunite these pets with their owners
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Animal Shelter greeted a number of additional “guests” over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That’s because many frightened pets escaped their yards to avoid the sights and sounds of fireworks throughout the valley, shelter manager Kristina Siegmund said.