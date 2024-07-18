Plane makes emergency landing in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – No injuries were reported after the pilot of a small airplane made a successful emergency landing along a road in Death Valley National Park this month.

According to Public Information Officer Abby Wines, the private airplane was traveling from Pahrump to Ridgecrest, Calif., when the pilot experienced engine trouble while flying over the south-end of the national park.

Ridgecrest is roughly 182 miles from Pahrump.

“The pilot changed course for the nearest landing airstrip, Maury Sorrells, at Shoshone Airport, but was not able to make it,” Wines noted. “The aircraft then made an emergency landing on Highway 178 in California just west of Salsberry Pass in Bradbury Wash.”

Additionally, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol personnel responded, where crews helped to safely escort the private aircraft off the highway onto a wide shoulder where it no longer blocked traffic and could be parked in a safe location.

The plane was later removed by trailer, according to Wines.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes