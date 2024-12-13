‘Hats off’ to the water board

Nye County Water District The Nye County Water District Governing Board was recreated in mid-2022 and in that two and a half years since, the board has managed to accomplish or initiate progress on several key goals.

Desert Research Institute A staff member with the Desert Research Institute samples the snowpack on the Spring Mountains as part of the local cloud seeding program, funded by a county grant and administered by the Nye County Water District.

In late 2021, the Nye County Commission voted to dismantle the Nye County Water District Governing Board and recall all of its members. A new iteration of the body was installed several months later with a defined expectation – find the footing to gain momentum in the protection and preservation of the most precious resource of all, water.

Just over two years later, the commission has not been disappointed, as was evident by the remarks offered following an update from Nye County Water District General Manager Dann Weeks on the district’s progress.

He came prepared with a list of 10 milestones that have been reached in the last 24 months, telling commissioners, “These are the priority items that we were given when we re-established the Nye County Water District Governing Board two years ago. What I would bring to your attention is that, every single one of these priority items is either underway or completed.”

Touching first on the Spring Mountain Cloud Seed Program, which was funded with a Nye County ARPA grant of $285,000, has reaped success, bringing additional snowpack to the range that directly feeds into Pahrump’s Basin No. 162. The toilet rebate program the water board authorized early this year is also seeing success via rebates for the installation of new, water efficient toilets.

“We’re also pursuing the detention basin planning grant with BEC Environmental. I’m pretty sure that grant is going to go through and there’s going to be some synergy and cooperation with planning and public works,” Weeks reported.

He then moved on to four plans that are under revision at the moment, including the Basin No. 162 Groundwater Management Plan, the Nevada State Water Plan, the Nye County Water Resources Plan and the Nye County Source Water Protection Plan.

“The reason that it’s important that all four of these plans are open is because this gives me a rare opportunity to get all of these documents on the same page, using the same numbers,” Weeks noted. “This only happened with the Division of Water Resources’ direction and help. I pressed very hard for that opportunity in order to get all of these things with the same numbers, so we’re not debating debates, we’re debating the issues. I am very hopeful that by the end of 2026, all of these documents will mesh.”

Another major project the water district has recently entered into is seeking a remedy for the damaged waters on Nevada National Security Site, formerly known as the Nevada Test Site.

“What I can say without getting into too much detail is, if we are successful in finding a recovery for the damaged waters of the Nevada Test Site, that number will start with a ‘B’,” Weeks stated, referring to a figure into the billions of dollars.

Finally, Weeks spoke on the water board’s push for a new ordinance that would require a relinquishment of water rights for new subdivisions in Basin No. 162, at a rate of two relinquished for every one used. That ordinance was read twice at the water board’s meetings and has now been forwarded to the Nye County Commission, the only body that can enact the ordinance.

“I’d just like to commend you on the job you’ve been doing. Anybody who hears this report has to be amazed because there was a time when we had such a bad water board that we were going to try to just do away with the district,” commissioner Donna Cox stated as the update drew to a conclusion. “Somehow we managed to get all new members and this is what we’ve gotten from the new board! I appreciate that… I have complete confidence in you and your members.”

Commission chair Debra Strickland agreed, telling Weeks, “I think this county should be very grateful… You as a board, Nye County Water District Governing Board, hats off, good job, keep it up. It’s not easy, it’s a hard fight, but you’re doing it.”

