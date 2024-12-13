49°F
NDE: Nevada Graduation Rate shows increases for Class of 2024

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Nye County School District saw a 6.12-percentage point increase in its graduation rate, at 86.1 percent for the Class of 2024.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 13, 2024 - 4:30 am
 
Updated December 13, 2024 - 5:29 am

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) announced high school graduation rates increased for the Class of 2024 compared with the previous year.

The statewide graduation rate was 81.6 percent – up from 81.4 percent for the Class of 2023. In total, 31,978 students graduated this year, according to a NDE news release.

In 14 of Nevada’s 17 school districts, as well as the State Public Charter School Authority, students graduated at a higher rate than the state average.

Nine school districts showed increases in graduation rates compared with the previous year.

“The increase we saw in Nevada in the statewide high school graduation rate is a step in the right direction,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Any improvement is cause for celebration, even a modest one like we experienced last year. The reality is this: It is premature to claim victory as long as even one student is struggling to graduate. We applaud the hard work of educators and students. At the same time, we acknowledge that our agenda is unfinished, and work remains.”

Nye County School District saw a 6.12-percentage point increase in its graduation rate, at 86.1 percent for the Class of 2024.

The other school districts with year-to-year increases include Carson City, Douglas, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Washoe, and White Pine.

