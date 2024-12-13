49°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Beatty town board gets into the Christmas spirit

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A vintage fire truck parked inside the Com ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A vintage fire truck parked inside the Community Center makes the Town Advisory Board meetings that much more festive.
More Stories
The Avery Project Avery Sampson poses with a representative of the FD Candy Company following a ...
One week left until bike giveaway day
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Denise Flanagan, second from right, is the leader behind the ...
Bowl-A-Thon helps give back to those who served
pvt default image
Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burn
Desert Research Institute A staff member with the Desert Research Institute samples the snowpa ...
‘Hats off’ to the water board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 13, 2024 - 4:12 am
 

This time of year the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s meetings are held in a festive atmosphere. The room hosts a large, lighted Christmas tree and other holiday decor. In a longtime tradition, the town’s pride and joy, a vintage fire truck, is parked inside the big room of the Community Center, and is decked out with decorations and lights and a stack of colorfully-wrapped packages.

The board’s Dec. 9 meeting included a presentation by Evandy Severt, of BEC Environmental, explaining what the 2012 Community Source Water Protection Plan for Public Water Systems in Nye County was and why it was due to be updated.

Board members and audience members speculated that the protection of water sources might be a way to prevent utility-scale solar energy installations, with board member Kelly Carroll jokingly suggesting, “Wherever they want to put solar, we need to put a well!”

Severt explained that, although the purpose of the plan is to help protect public water sources from contamination, the plan is non-regulatory.

After the presentation, the board voted to support the updating of the plan.

The board also voted to continue its annual financial assistance of Beatty Seniors, Inc., supplying up to $18,000 to cover utility costs for the Beatty Senior Center.

Valley Electric Association board member Frank Jarvis announced that VEA is renewing the past practice of covering the senior center’s December power bill.

The board also voted to provide $10,000 to cover part of the matching funds for a Travel Nevada Grant awarded to the Beatty Chamber of Commerce for ongoing radio advertising through June 2025.

The board eagerly voted to cancel its second meeting in December, which would be very close to Christmas.

Richard Stephens is a free-lance reporter living in Beatty.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
The Avery Project Avery Sampson poses with a representative of the FD Candy Company following a ...
One week left until bike giveaway day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Avery Project is aiming to exceed last year’s record.

Desert Research Institute A staff member with the Desert Research Institute samples the snowpa ...
‘Hats off’ to the water board
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

An update on the water board details multiple accomplishments.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers is a tap-dancing troupe for ladies ...
A jingle-bell rocking time!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show sees a sold-out crowd.