Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Lenard Smith via The Atlantic/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Matthew Hanks Leivas is the hereditary chief of the Chemehuevi people and director of the tribe’s Cultural Center. He will present his award-winning documentary “Bringing Creation Back Together Again” at the Shoshone Museum at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Shoshone Museum.

View the Christmas Model Train Show at the Pahrump Community Library this Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pahrump Model Railroad Club strings together their own model train sets, and members act as docents for viewers. They also mentor the Children's Train Art Club, where adults teach interested children the magic of the hobby, to the point where children teach other children basic wiring, how to maintain the locomotives, design the track, etc.

Have you booked your tickets yet? Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Conference Center, with showings at 7 p.m. each evening from December 19 through 23. This collection of short plays celebrates the quirks, struggles, chaos, and joys of the holiday season, all with a uniquely Pahrump flair. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

■ Join the celebration of trees and lights: Cookies, Cocoa and Cider in the Garden at Pahrump Extension, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., from 4 to 6 p.m. Stroll the decorated paths and lighted trees, enjoy refreshments and learn how to care for holiday trees and plants from the Master gardeners with special guest, Professor ML Robinson. Email ExtensionSNyeMG@unr.edu or text 775-990-8322 with questions.

■ The Mistletoe and Magic Craft Show, put on by Artistic Divas and Dudes, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson. All items handmade by local artisans. Find unique and beautiful gifts.

■ Christmas Model Train Show at the Pahrump Community Library 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dry Creek Saloon hosts performances by popular bands all day. Dean West’s Smokin’ Gun Band plays classic country and honky-tonk from 1 to 3 p.m. Desert Shadows Band takes the stage from 3 to 6 p.m. performing classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the 60’s &70’s. Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock from 6 to 9, then Nashville desperado Wild Bill Young brings the streets to modern country from 9 to 10 p.m. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Next Fish Fry will be January 3. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak night menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Artesian Cellars. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Ray Ligon, country singer/songwriter, performs at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Christmas Party pot luck and Ugly Sweater contest at Wild Side Tavern from 7 to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Christmas Model Train Show at the Pahrump Community Library 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ The Mistletoe and Magic Craft Show, put on by Artistic Divas and Dudes, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson. All items handmade by local artisans. Find unique and beautiful gifts.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock &roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint a “Christmas Truck.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave. Chemehuevi Elder and environmentalist activist Matthew Leivas presents his award-winning documentary “Bringing Creation Back Together Again” at the Shoshone Museum. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Nevada’s Silver Tappers will be entertaining at the Moose Lodge donation spaghetti dinner to benefit the local Lions Club. Dinner is served from 3 to 6 p.m., with lots of raffle prizes to take home. The Moose Lodge is located at 1100 E. Second Street.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, alternative, country— all from the 60’s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Christmas movie night at the Black Cow Coffee House starts at 6 p.m. Tonight’s feature is “Elf.” 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 9 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Radio Mayhem performs songs from the ‘60s to present, within all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance at The Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ “Grapes Gone Wild!” late night dance party at Artesian Cellars from 9 p.m. to midnight. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock &roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Neon Desert performs upbeat, fun music from the 80’s and 90’s at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Christmas movie night at the Black Cow Coffee House starts at 6 p.m. Tonight’s feature is “Home Alone.” 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com.

■ Dance Magic 808 Cha Cha and Waltz dance lessons at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Lynn at 808-372-2256 for participation prices and more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry round-table reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ It’s Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ The Pahrump Valley High School Choirs have also invited the Pahrump Community Choir to join them in their Christmas program performances at the PVHS Auditorium. Show time is 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free with a donation of non-perishable food items for a food drive. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 Second Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Premiere night of the Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Conference Center begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children. The Valley Conference Center is located at 800 E. Hwy. 372. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Winter Wonder Slam live pro wrestling happens Sunday, December 22nd at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena. This is a free, all ages event, with free toys/goodie stockings for the children. For more details, call 775-382-2516.

■ “Cookies With Santa” has been arranged for Sunday, December 22nd from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) along with Holly Jolly Santa at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Everyone in Pahrump is invited to enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and good company. Santa will be available for self-taken photographs. The PDOP mechanical bull will be wearing his reindeer outfit to provide thrilling rides. The train will be operating throughout the event for those who wish to enjoy the fun.

■ Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s annual free Community Christmas Dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, December 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd. The free event features a fabulous Christmas dinner, visits from Santa during the meal, and music by Johnny V. To donate or volunteer, contact pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com. Volunteer meeting will be on December 23rd at 4 p.m. at the same location.

