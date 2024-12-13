Toys for Tots gets boost from Ovation Angels

Ovation Angels Kathy Naples presents U.S. Marine Corps representative Frank Miller with a large donation of items for the 2024 Toys for Tots drive but more toys and gifts are still needed for this worthy cause.

Toys for Tots is a flagship program of the Marine Corps, which created a foundation for this nationwide effort over 30 years ago in an effort to bring the full experience of the holidays to children whose families are facing financial hardship.

“The Mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas,” information on the program details.

“The objectives of the foundation are to help economically disadvantaged children throughout the U.S. experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources – our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign and to contribute to improving communities in the future.”

Recently, the local Toys for Tots program saw an infusion of items, thanks to the efforts of the Ovation Angels.

“Kathy Naples and the Ovation Angels, an interest group at the Ovation Clubhouse, partnered with the Marine Corps to support the Toys for Tots drive,” the group explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “Thanks to our efforts and the generosity of the community, many local children will enjoy a wonderful Christmas this year. Ovation, a gated 55+ active adult community located inside Mountain Falls, is proud to support initiatives like this.”

However, the need for donations is ever-present, as the Nevada Outreach Training Organization knows full well. In a call for charitable contributions, the nonprofit best known for its No to Abuse Program is asking for everyone to get involved.

“No to Abuse – Nevada Outreach Training Organization is requesting the Pahrump and Tonopah communities’ support this year in providing an adequate supply of toys for our families in need in Nye County,” Nevada Outreach announced, adding, “Donations are down nationally and our local Toys for Tots budget has been cut drastically. This will affect nearly 350 families/1,000 children who are struggling in a very difficult economy.”

Toys and other gifts can be dropped off at Nevada Outreach, 621 S. Blagg Road, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com