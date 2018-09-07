List: community assistance in Pahrump area

Pregnancy assistance

■ The location for First Choice Pregnancy Center is 1601 E. Basin Avenue, Suite 303, east of Highway 160. Please call 775-751-2229 for information or appointment.

■ Free pregnancy tests and peer counseling; help with emergency baby food, diapers, baby furniture, baby and maternity clothes.

Free clothing

Donations accepted at any of these locations:

■ No to Abuse: Nevada Outreach Training Organization, 621 S. Blagg Road, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Nye County School District: Linda Fitzgibbons, for an appointment, call 727-1875, limited children’s clothing.

■ Path of Hope, 781 West St., Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment.

Food banks

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, Friday, 10 a.m.

■ Salvation Army – Social services and food, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointment necessary, ID required. Call 751-6181 for more information.

■ Joy Divine Church, Hot meal, clothing and pantry available, on Fridays only, 11 a.m. to noon, 1375 E. State St.. Contact Jim Horvath, 775-751-0919.

■ Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson, 8 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday &Friday, 727-5384.

■ Oasis Outreach, 1061 E. Second St., Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 to 7:30 a.m., perishable foods. Sign in Thursdays only.

■ Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, 727-6767.

■ Path of Hope Ministry (New Hope Fellowship), 781 West St., Wednesday, Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment, bring containers. 751-1867.

■ Veterans of Foreign Wars, 4651 Homestead Road, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, veterans only, 727-6072.

■ Welfare Center, 1840 Pahrump Valley Blvd., Monday – Friday (excluding holidays), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., apply for food stamps.

Thrift stores

■ Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, 240 Dahlia, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

■ West Star Ranch Thrift Store, 780 Manse Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday.