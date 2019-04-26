List: Nye County school menu

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 29 – May 3

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.