List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

November 16, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Low-sodium hotdog, mac and cheese, spinach, ambrosia salad, split pea soup;

Tuesday — Beef stroganoff, noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner – Turkey with stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, fruit salad, pumpkin pie, soup;

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday – Family day – closed.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins, Medicare/Humana/Farmers Insurance, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner, no activities;

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday — Family day – closed.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Thanksgiving Banquet – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and pan gravy, bread stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole wheat rolls;

Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, fresh melon in season;

Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange-banana juice;

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday — Family day – closed.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Chef’s salad, lentil soup, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square;

Tuesday – Thanksgiving Dinner – Turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad bar with chick peas, whole wheat roll, pumpkin pie;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas, chocolate chip cookie;

Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday – Family day – closed.

