List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Low-sodium hotdog, mac and cheese, spinach, ambrosia salad, split pea soup;
Tuesday — Beef stroganoff, noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, bean soup;
Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner – Turkey with stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, fruit salad, pumpkin pie, soup;
Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;
Friday – Family day – closed.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins, Medicare/Humana/Farmers Insurance, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner, no activities;
Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;
Friday — Family day – closed.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Thanksgiving Banquet – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and pan gravy, bread stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole wheat rolls;
Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, fresh melon in season;
Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange-banana juice;
Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;
Friday — Family day – closed.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23:
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Chef’s salad, lentil soup, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square;
Tuesday – Thanksgiving Dinner – Turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad bar with chick peas, whole wheat roll, pumpkin pie;
Wednesday – Sloppy Joe, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas, chocolate chip cookie;
Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving – closed;
Friday – Family day – closed.