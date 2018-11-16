List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Low-sodium hotdog, mac and cheese, spinach, ambrosia salad, split pea soup;

Tuesday — Beef stroganoff, noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner – Turkey with stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, fruit salad, pumpkin pie, soup;

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday – Family day – closed.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins, Medicare/Humana/Farmers Insurance, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner, no activities;

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday — Family day – closed.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Thanksgiving Banquet – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and pan gravy, bread stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole wheat rolls;

Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, fresh melon in season;

Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange-banana juice;

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday — Family day – closed.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Chef’s salad, lentil soup, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square;

Tuesday – Thanksgiving Dinner – Turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad bar with chick peas, whole wheat roll, pumpkin pie;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas, chocolate chip cookie;

Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving – closed;

Friday – Family day – closed.