List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated at area senior centers

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 6 – Aug. 10. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup;

Tuesday — Sweet garlic chicken, pasta, baby carrots, spinach salad, peach crisp, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, yogurt with fruit, veggie soup;

Thursday — Stuffed bell pepper, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens, low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Low sodium kielbasa, rice pilaf, green beans, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit, black-eyed pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Dementia Friendly Pahrump Seminar by August Services, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1:00-2:30 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Aug. 6 – Aug. 10:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Pork chop, yams, Brussel sprouts, layered salad, tapioca pudding, whole wheat bread;

Tuesday — Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles churros, orange spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, lettuce/tomato salad, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;

Thursday — Lasagna, spinach, garden salad with low-fat low-sodium dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange;

Friday — Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fresh orange and banana, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.