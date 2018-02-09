Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;
Tuesday —- Cereal, plain bagel, pears;
Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, chocolate Belvita breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.