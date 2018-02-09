Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16:

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Cereal, plain bagel, pears;

Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, chocolate Belvita breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.