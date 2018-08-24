Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 27 – Aug. 31. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Roast beef sub with tomato/lettuce/onion, chips, coleslaw, lentil soup;

Tuesday — Brown sugar chicken with bacon, scalloped potatoes, baby carrots, salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, French dressing, fruit cocktail, soup;

Thursday — Ham steak, au gratin potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1:00-2:30 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Aug. 27 – Aug. 31:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Baked liver and onions, Mexicorn, tomatoes vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread, sliced peaches;

Tuesday — Baked salmon, shrimp cocktail, coleslaw, potato salad, assorted fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Barbecued chicken, sour cream potato salad, peas and carrots, steamed spinach, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Thursday — Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with green onion, home fries, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal with apples, yogurt.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors.

Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.