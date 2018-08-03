List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump offers numerous entertainment opportunities.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Movies in the Park

Saturday, showing “Nut Job 2”, free, starts at dusk, Ian Deutch Memorial Park, concession stand will be open.

• Adult bingo

Friday, 7-10 p.m., a night of adult bingo, naughty bingo with a twist for the over 21’s, at the Pahrump Nugget.

Prizes will be of the adult nature (no money prizes), more adult fun, raffles, 50-50 drawing, no-host (cash) bar and music by DJ Bryan Scott and Grassrootz Musek.

Tickets are $30, all proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life in Pahrump.

• Music and Comedy

Saturday, 8 p.m., Mario Rosales, comedy, music and impressions, $25 per person, gates open at 6 p.m., show time at 8 p.m., Sanders Family Winery, 3780 Kellogg Road, call 727-1776 for info or ticket reservations.

• Moose donation dinner

Dinner for the benefit of the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP), from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 5, Moose Lodge 1100 E. Second St., ice cream social, blind draw.

For more information call the lodge at 727-6577.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

• Sundays

Country and Western music – Sunday Afternoons with the Reeves Brothers, 3 p.m. -7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

ART EXHIBITS

• Bank of America, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Desert Southwest” through Aug. 28.

• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “America the Beautiful”, through Sept. 7.

• American First National Bank, the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Fall Harvest,” through October 26.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook, the Pahrump Arts Council presents the works of Cheryl Tocco, through Sept. 28.