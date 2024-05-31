What to expect for Independence Day in Pahrump Valley

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two young boys are playing the "pick-a-chick" game at a past Fourth of July Family Fun Day. This year's event is slated for Thursday, July 4.

Pahrump’s patriotism will be on full display next month as the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program team up to celebrate Independence Day.

“It’s time for the Fourth of July festivities, which means it’s time for the annual Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day at the Calvada Eye,” task force chair Linda Wright announced earlier this month. “We have many exciting things happening at the Family Fun Event so please join us after the parade for a fun-filled afternoon!”

The Independence Day activities will kick off with a parade procession around the Calvada Eye but a parade is nothing without floats, so event organizers are encouraging all the area’s organizations, businesses, politicians and notable community members to get involved.

Following the parade, the Family Fun Event will open, with tons of games and activities for the whole family to enjoy, plus a freshly grilled lunch, all offered completely free of charge to the community.

“And we have a new feature this year that we’re all very excited about,” Wright continued. “Every year I am putting in a new activity and we’re going to try a beard contest this time, so if you have a beard you’re proud to show off, make sure you don’t miss out. We’ll have categories for adults, full beard and partial beard and the kids can even get in on the fun by crafting or drawing their own beards! And we’ll also have a veterans beard winner, which will be a people’s choice award.”

All of the sign-up forms for this year’s event are available on the PDOP website, which Wright noted makes it simple to register for either the parade, beard contest or as an organization with a booth.

“Hosting an organization booth is free but we do ask that all organizations man their own booths, include a carnival-style game and decorate red, white and blue for the occasion,” Wright said. “And it’s $5 for the adults to enter the beard contest; kids are free. For the parade, it’s $35 for entries with up to five vehicles and $50 for those with more than five vehicles and all of those fees can be paid online or, of course, you can still pay with cash by seeing me or David directly.”

The Family Fun Day is set for Thursday, July 4 beginning with the parade at 10 a.m.

To sign up for the event visit www.PDOP.info

For more information call 702-516-0847.

