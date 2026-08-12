Blood donation organizations urge donations this summer

The American Red Cross and Vitalant are holding drives in Pahrump this month.

“Your donation can help ensure local hospitals have the blood they need for emergencies, surgeries, cancer treatments and other lifesaving care,” said Vitalant Communications Manager Linsey Cherveny. “Donate today to support patients in Nevada who depend on Vitalant’s blood supply every day.” (Vitalant)

“Three people may not sound like a lot, but adding three donors to every blood drive across the country could make a real difference in rebuilding the blood supply,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter Rachel Flanigan. “Southern Nevadans have responded throughout this crisis, and we need that support to continue through the final weeks of summer.” (American Red Cross)

Summer is known as a time when blood donations are needed. Blood donation organizations are encouraging Americans to participate in drives this month.

“Blood donations are vital because number one, they can’t be manufactured. Number two is they do save lives,” explained Scott Lewis, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue chief and director of Nye County Emergency Management. “They support medical care, including surgeries, motor vehicle accidents, any type of trauma. And you have people who have blood disorders that need blood transfusions. So they’re vital for our community and our surrounding neighbors. We highly encourage you to get out there and donate.”

American Red Cross blood drives

During the final days of July, the American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis. This is only the second time in its history the American Red Cross has declared a blood crisis, citing a four-year summer low.

“Three people may not sound like a lot, but adding three donors to every blood drive across the country could make a real difference in rebuilding the blood supply,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter Rachel Flanigan said in a statement. “Southern Nevadans have responded throughout this crisis, and we need that support to continue through the final weeks of summer.”

On Thursday, Aug. 13, at Valley Electric Association, Inc., 800 E. Nevada Highway 372, an American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The American Red Cross is holding another blood drive at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station 1, 300 Highway 160, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Appointments can be made at redcross.org/give-blood, through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate with the American Red Cross through Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card through an email. More information about the promotion can be found at redcrossblood.org/august.

Vitalant blood drives

During August, Vitalant is also advocating for the importance of blood donations in the summer.

“Your donation can help ensure local hospitals have the blood they need for emergencies, surgeries, cancer treatments and other lifesaving care,” Vitalant Communications Manager Linsey Cherveny said in a statement. “Donate today to support patients in Nevada who depend on Vitalant’s blood supply every day.”

Vitalant is holding a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, 681 Highway 160, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Another Vitalant blood drive is set for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FD Candy, 1240 E. State St., Ste. 110-111.

The next Vitalant blood drive will be on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St., from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those who donate with Vitalant through Aug. 31 will receive a $15 gift card of their choice through the Vitalant Donor Rewards program by using code AUGUST15-2026-V when scheduling an appointment. Visit vitalant.org/augdonorgift for more information about the promotion.

Appointments for Vitalant blood drives can be scheduled at vitalant.org, through the Vitalant blood donor app or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

American Red Cross blood drives

■ Thursday, Aug. 13, at Valley Electric Association, 800 E. Nevada Highway 372, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Thursday, Aug. 27, at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station 1, 300 N. Highway 160, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

■ Appointments at redcross.org/give-blood, through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Vitalant blood drives

■ Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, 681 S. Highway 160, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

■ Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

■ Saturday, Aug. 15 at FD Candy, 1240 E. State St., Ste. 110-111, Pahrump, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

■ Monday, Aug. 17, at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St., 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

■ Appointments at vitalant.org, through the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).